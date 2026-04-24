FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 36 serving military personnel over alleged mutiny and an alleged plot to overthrow the Federal Government.

The development was confirmed on Friday, April 24, by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, who said the action followed earlier directives issued in January 2026.

Defence HQ Takes Another Action Against 36 Personnel in Alleged Coup To Overthrow Tinubu

Source: UGC

He said the process reflects the Armed Forces’ resolve to maintain discipline and uphold constitutional authority within its ranks.

“The Defence Headquarters has today 24 April 2026, inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 36 serving military personnel over alleged mutiny, aimed at overthrowing the government of the day. This is in furtherance of the DHQ’s statement issued on 26 January 2026 which dwelled on the subject,” Uba stated.

Military says action aimed at safeguarding discipline and national stability

According to the Defence spokesman, the establishment of the court martial underscores the military’s commitment to accountability, discipline and national security.

He explained that the proceedings would be conducted strictly within established legal frameworks governing military justice.

“The inauguration marks a significant step in reinforcing discipline, accountability and the commitment of the Armed Forces to safeguarding national integrity and constituted authority,” he added.

Uba further assured that the trial would be handled with fairness and adherence to due process.

“Proceedings of the court will be conducted with the highest standards of fairness, impartiality and strict adherence to due process, guaranteeing that justice will be served without fear or favour,” he said.

Previous arrests linked to alleged coup investigation

The latest action follows earlier military investigations into suspected disloyalty within the Armed Forces.

In October 2025, the Defence Headquarters confirmed the arrest of 16 officers over alleged breaches of service regulations and suspected involvement in a coup-related plot.

Authorities said the investigations were concluded and that those found culpable would face military judicial proceedings.

Related civilian prosecutions underway in Abuja

Separately, the Federal Government has already taken legal steps against individuals linked to the alleged plot, including retired senior military officers, who were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The defendants are facing multiple charges relating to conspiracy to overthrow the government, while a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources was also named as being at large.

The case remains before the court as investigations continue into the wider allegations.

Source: Legit.ng