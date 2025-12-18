Nigerian music superstar Davido personally called Martell’s Global Marketing Manager on a livestream for Carter Efe

Without any hesitation, the organisation's brand manager approved the endorsement, leaving Carter Efe in disbelief

The unexpected move is a game-changer for the former skit maker’s career and online buzz

Singer Davido recently proved why he is one of Nigeria’s most influential artists, going out of his way to secure an endorsement deal for former skit maker, Carter Efe.

During a livestream on Twitch, where both stars interacted with fans, Davido placed a surprise call to Lanre Odutola, Martell’s Global Marketing Manager.

The call wasn’t just casual; the singer personally requested that Martell offer Carter Efe an endorsement deal.

Davido calls Martell’s Global Marketing Manager on a livestream for Carter Efe. Photos: Davido, Carter Efe.

Carter Efe, known for his comedic skits and viral content, could hardly believe what was happening.

According to sources, Davido’s request was met with immediate agreement from Odutola. Carter Efe, overwhelmed with excitement, exclaimed on the stream, “Na obo dey run am,” capturing the moment perfectly for his fans online.

Davido brags about Martel

Legit.ng recalled that Davido had claimed that he chased the Hennessy brand out of Nigeria when he became Martel ambassador.

The 30bg boss disclosed this while on a podcast where he spoke about his impact as an influencer.

According to the 5IVE star, he’s responsible for Martell’s GDP in Africa growing over 22% from what it used to be.

Davido also claimed that he chased out one of Martell’s competitors, Hennessy, from the Nigerian market. According to OBO, people no longer drink Hennessy at clubs; they drink Martell.

Watch the moment here:

Fans react to Davido's gesture to Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ruby_ojiakor stated:

"001 DAVID I LOVE YOU ❤️ U’re a kind man” and have the purest of heart May Heaven never cease to bless you in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN"

@hurlagram.101 commented

"I be FC but omo Davido God blessings forever for always being a good person with a big heart ❤️."

@maryann_officiall shared:

"God do my own tooo 🙏🙏 So happy for carter he too funny"

@amarachiigidimbah stated:

"Man like David 😍😍 , Meanwhile you still think orange 17 is casted Abi you go order for my hand now that you see Davido using it ? "

@iamtrinityguy declared:

"Davido will never run down ,ask me why,because he always ready to carry young people along with him,hmmmm Davido Na talk and do ooooooo,God will bless you for us Davido ❤️❤️🙌🙌 you just make me love you more and more"

@kchi_sewing_machines shared:

"God please protect davido and his household…. Give him long life in good health"

Davido has been Martel's ambassador since 2022. Photos: Davido.

Davido flaunts diamond teeth and chain

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido bragged about his expensive diamond teeth and pricey chain.

In a viral clip, the music star appeared to be at a club when he opened his mouth to showcase the “blings” on his teeth and the stack of diamonds around his neck.

Davido revealed the amount of the luxury items, and his statement left many netizens doubting his honesty.

