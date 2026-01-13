Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna got the attention of many during her recent Twitch livestream

The reality TV star showcased some unique, abstract dance moves to a popular hit song

A clip from the session quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions as fans shared their observations

Reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, who recently launched her Twitch account, got fans talking after a lively livestream session where she entertained viewers with her dance moves.

During the session, she danced to Faze’s popular hit song Kolomental, showcasing her own abstract and expressive style.

A clip from the livestream quickly went viral on X, sparking a wave of reactions from fans and followers.

One user even called on Nigerians to pray for the upcoming actress, highlighting the attention and curiosity the performance generated.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Phyna shared her experience after the reality show, revealing why she no longer advises anyone to audition for the popular franchise.

Speaking during a Twitch livestream, the reality star stated that the attention that housemates enjoy while on the show rarely follows them into the real world.

She explained that the fan excitement that lifts contestants to celebrity status is short-lived.

“The steeze housemates do have on the show, they don’t have it again,” she said.

The streamer, who recently compared her sister's death to Anthony Joshua's accident, noted that fans often recycle their loyalty, shifting their attention to new contestants each season.

Because of this, many ex-housemates find it difficult to maintain the same level of influence once they leave the house.

“It’s the same fan base that move from one to another. No new people. Nothing new,” she added.

Phyna strongly criticised the misconception that BBNaija guarantees overnight success.

She said the public often assumes ex-housemates immediately start living luxurious lifestyles, but the reality is very different.

She revealed that many former contestants struggle privately while social media pressures them to appear successful.

According to her, the show no longer carries the same prestige it once had.

“The show has lost credibility compared to the way it was before,” she said.

She added that things have changed and people no longer “rate you” the way they once did when you mention you’re a former housemate.

The BBNaija winner warned prospective housemates not to enter the show blindly.

She emphasised that anyone planning to audition needs to fully understand the weight of public scrutiny and the mental, emotional, and financial challenges that come after the season ends.

Phyna stated that the glamour viewers see on TV is far from the everyday reality of ex-contestants.

She said many past housemates must fight for relevance, brand deals, and stable income once the attention shifts to new seasons.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna called out Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, in a viral social media post.

In the recording, the former housemate accused Israel of being a "mumu" due to the way he has been treating his ex-wife. She alleged that Israel has been targeting Shelia, his ex-wife, in an attempt to bring her down.

BBnaija Phyna trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

high_spirit001 said:

"It’s Cringe until it works 😂."

ms_ritagold said:

"😂😂😂 I’m not her fan right from BBN but seeing this, just made me respect her. She had other options like, pretty girl/celebrity privileges but she chose to hustle!!! That’s rare in this world of ours. If I were on twitch, I would have subscribed to her channel 🔥. Sometimes, we forget that it’s faster for a celebrity to go broke than a regular person. We should support her👏👏👏."

ekanemokafor said:

"Use the same energy to pray for Carter and Peller."

the_lawrenz

"People will call you crazy until it becomes a success."

stellabeautyhairs said:

I like her already she’s shamelessly hard working 👏👏rooting for you phyna

hito_delights said:

"She's vibing to the lyrics literally."

nma_posh_

"When I see people do things I can't do to make ends meet. I always admire them and wish them the best. So far it pays her bills I will cheer her on. So far no one is hurt then all the best to her and to me."

kenzy.udosen said:

"The respect I have for this lady!"

smedgreat said:

"Use Sec of ur time to thank God for waking you up today 🙏🙏."

mazeedah_badmus said:

"E go first cringe before you see she don be baddest."

christabel_egbeama said:

"She took "carry your business on your head" seriously 😭😂."

frank_hector351 said:

"Una good Morning oo...More Blessings today, I pray against wasted efforts today."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"Funny thing be say , she go begin get am clear ,for every behavior there is always an audience for ít."

honeyojukwu said:

"Lol, someone is doing what she has seen will pay her in this country that hardly helps serious-minded people except they become a nuisance, and youare asking us to pray for her? Nawa make nobody stress me 😢."

Phyna ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate made the disclosure during a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity have changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

