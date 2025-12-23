Carter Efe's Twitch account has been temporarily suspended just days after he became Africa's most-followed streamer

Twitch cites violations of Terms of Service without specifics, leading to widespread speculation from fans

Support for Carter Efe grows amid mixed reactions, with some urging him to consider alternative streaming platforms

Nigerian comedian Odahohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has been hit with a four-month suspension on Twitch, just days after making history as Africa's most-followed creator on the platform.

The comedian announced the suspension via a post on his X account containing a screenshot from his email on Monday, December 23, 2025.

The screenshot reveals that Twitch temporarily suspended his streaming account, citing violations of its Terms of Service and Community Guidelines without providing specific details.

In a follow-up post, Carter Efe expressed heartbreak over the decision, revealing that the global ban would last four months and questioning the length of the suspension.

The timing has shocked fans and industry watchers, as Carter Efe only recently celebrated a major milestone on the global livestreaming platform.

Legit.ng recalls that Carter Efe's rapid ascent began with his December 17, 2025, livestream featuring Afrobeats superstar Davido, during which he secured an endorsement deal with Martell.

The stream attracted over 83,000 concurrent viewers at its peak and helped Carter Efe surpass 405,000 followers, placing him ahead of all other African creators on Twitch.

The stream's success pushed Carter Efe past the previous record-holder, Shank Comics, combining comedic content and music to attract both entertainment and gaming audiences.

Fellow Nigerian content creator Sydney Talker publicly commended Carter Efe's achievement, describing it as a historic moment for Nigerian digital creators.

Twitch announces suspension without details

Visitors to Carter Efe's Twitch page now see a notice stating:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

The message in the screenshot Carter Efe posted showed that Twitch did not disclose the specific reason for the ban. However, the platform warned that further violations could result in more severe action being taken against his account.

The suspension has sparked mixed reactions online, with widespread speculation about what triggered the action.

Some Nigerians suggest that Wizkid's fanbase, widely known as FC, may have mass-reported Carter Efe's account following comments he made during the Davido livestream.

Reacting to one of those comments in a TikTok livestream, Efe appeared visibly heartbroken and emotional, questioning why people were telling him to beg Wizkid.

"Beg Wizkid for what? Wetin I do Wizkid?" he asked

Others have pointed to potential issues like involving children in streams or hazardous content as possible reasons for the ban.

Fans rally behind suspended creator

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@bigsamkp said:

Oga go and beg wizkid,,baba dey vers for you,,,e be like you go return that millions when him give you that year,,you don betray...

@_BarnyO said:

"You will bounce back real soon bro. No panic. Them never witness that kind speed before na why."

@baba_krypt commented:

"Bro go to Kick!!! You're the market mover, don't let these fokers try to clip your wings."

@chainmonkie wrote:

"At the core of your business model is your content, twitch was only a platform to help you distribute that. I think if you pivot somewhere else while working on fixing this you could limit the amount of money you lose as a result of this disruption."

@LUTHERLMS opined:

"Make an appeal, and open another account you already have the fan base moving to kick will be a wrong move."

@OchayiChief reacted:

"Omo..this is not good, man. Don't worry, we dey with you. Just update us where we should follow you."

