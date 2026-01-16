Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Texas, USA - X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, experienced a major global outage on Friday, January 16, 2026.

As reported by The Economic Times, the situation leaves thousands of users unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social media service.

X, formerly Twitter, offline amid outage

Diario AS also noted the development.

Instead of their usual feeds, visitors to both the website and mobile applications were met with blank screens and error messages.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors online outages, recorded over 45,000 reports from Nigeria and around the world regarding X during the disruption.

Users were not able to see their timeline and other posts. Reports of problems surged around 3 pm, or 10 am Eastern Time, according to the tracking website, which showed a huge spike in user complaints. The outage appeared more severe than previous disruptions, where the site would load but display no posts.

