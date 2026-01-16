Breaking: X, Formerly Twitter, Goes Down in Major Outage
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.
Texas, USA - X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, experienced a major global outage on Friday, January 16, 2026.
As reported by The Economic Times, the situation leaves thousands of users unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social media service.
X, formerly Twitter, offline amid outage
Diario AS also noted the development.
Instead of their usual feeds, visitors to both the website and mobile applications were met with blank screens and error messages.
Downdetector, a platform that monitors online outages, recorded over 45,000 reports from Nigeria and around the world regarding X during the disruption.
Users were not able to see their timeline and other posts. Reports of problems surged around 3 pm, or 10 am Eastern Time, according to the tracking website, which showed a huge spike in user complaints. The outage appeared more severe than previous disruptions, where the site would load but display no posts.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.