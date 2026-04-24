Rudeboy and his second wife, Ifeoma Ivy, caught the attention of many recently on the internet

Legit.ng earlier reported that the veteran singer bagged an international recognition from the Australian government

Following that, the father of twins shared fun moments in the country, to which his wife reacted

Music star Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, is currently in Australia for his ongoing tour, and his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, has stirred reactions with her comments on his latest achievement abroad.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rudeboy shared a video on Instagram showing him being honoured with a certificate of recognition by the Minister for Cultural Interests, Honourable Tony Dr Bull. The post quickly attracted attention, not just from fans but also from his wife.

Rudeboy shares fun abroad, wife’s response raises eyebrows. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

In the comment section, Ivy Ifeoma first expressed her pride in her husband’s success, writing:

“I’m so proud of you.”

Rudeboy warmly acknowledged her support, responding: “My love, thank you, my Ifeoma.”

However, she didn’t stop there. In a playful follow-up, Ivy made it clear she wasn’t upset but hinted she wanted to be part of the fun:

“Chi chimmm, I’m not pained o. Take me with you.”

Her lighthearted reaction has sparked curiosity among fans, with many interpreting it as both affectionate and subtly suggestive.

While Rudeboy continues to enjoy his tour moments in Australia, Ivy’s comments have added an extra layer of buzz to the conversation online.

See the video below:

See Ifeoma Ivy's comment below:

Wife’s reaction to Rudeboy’s Australia posts gets fans talking. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rudeboy charmed hearts with a lovely video of his children.

This was during the 2025 Christmas celebration, when his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, returned to Nigeria with the kids.

Paul posted a video on his Instagram page showing his older children reuniting with their baby sister.

The video showed a wonderful moment as his children played with their baby sister; his twin daughter hugged his new wife, Ify Ivy.

Moments showing how they spent their Christmas with lovely presents were also captured.

The singer wrote in his caption: “Nothing compares to a Christmas like this. Merry Christmas.”

Recall that Anita filed for divorce in 2022, citing adultery, separation, being an absentee father, fraud, and terrible living conditions.

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama awarded Anita and Paul Okoye a divorce a year after she filed for it, awarding her a $20,000 monthly payment and many of her husband's residences.

Paul had quickly moved on with model Ivy Ifeoma, whom he married in May 2024 and had a child with.

Despite their divorce, the former couple remained amicable until August 2024, when they unfollowed each other after Paul purchased a second property in the United States, most likely for his then-pregnant wife.

Paul Okoye and Ivy welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

Source: Legit.ng