Nigerian entrepreneur Blord has imported a container of 2-in-1 fast chargers from China, claiming he pioneered the dual-tip design

The BluntGadgets founder called himself "Africa's Elon Musk" and insisted that the charger is unavailable anywhere else except on his platform

Nigerians criticised his invention claims, pointing to similar dual-connector chargers that have been sold globally on Amazon and other platforms

Nigerian entrepreneur Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, has introduced a new 45W fast charger that combines Lightning and Type-C tips in one device.

He unveiled the product in a video posted on Instagram, explaining that he supervised its production during a recent trip to China before importing a full container to Nigeria.

According to him, the charger is designed to serve both iPhone and Android users, making it easier for households with different devices to rely on a single accessory.

Blord demonstrated how the charger works, showing its dual-tip design that allows users to switch between connectors without hassle.

He stressed that the device delivers fast charging up to 45W and insisted it was a first-of-its-kind innovation in Nigeria. He also emphasised his involvement in the manufacturing process, presenting the charger as a breakthrough in convenience.

In his announcement, Blord described the product as “the first two-in-one charger in Nigeria, invented by Africa’s Elon Musk,” a statement he believes highlights its potential to reshape the local gadget market.

In the video, Blord explained his motivation clearly before demonstrating the product. He noted that users often buy separate chargers for iPhone and Android devices, but his design eliminates that need.

He showed how the tips could be swapped easily, allowing one charger to serve multiple phones.

“Normally, you used to use two chargers, but now I want to make you use one charger,” he said, stressing that the product was built to save money and simplify charging.

However, the unveiling has drawn mixed reactions online. While some praised the idea, others challenged his claim of originality.

Critics pointed out that similar dual-connector chargers have been available globally for years, citing brands like Belkin and CableCreation that sell interchangeable USB-C and Lightning cables on platforms such as Amazon.

This sparked debates about whether Blord’s effort represents true innovation or simply importation.

Netizens react to Blord's charger claim

Many Nigerians expressed scepticism about the product's quality and Blord's marketing approach.

@skood009 said:

"I can bet that it is still inferior quality; Nigerians are so wicked that most of these gadgets are substandard. Now he brought it into Nigeria, you would expect that a standards organization of Nigeria will certify and validate the quality, but from China to the markets nothing changes. No sector works in Nigeria. Govt shares blame for the number of fakes out there too today."

@Keway247 commented:

"Wetin Aba boys dun dey do since na this one dey wun mock Nigerians. Which one is, 'have you seen anything like this before?'"

@real_daddyh wrote:

"This boy is a compulsive liar. He simply got an existing product and asked for custom logo and packaging. He just can't stop telling lies."

@casicruise reacted:

"He did not produce anything. This charger has been around for over 8 years now. He only ordered for it. Stop making this boy look like a genius. He imported it."

@motionhse_edits opined:

"Those of you saying he too mumu, at least he's trying something innovative regardless of whether it exists or not, this is his how product. What have you done for yourself."

@esteem_001 said:

"So he flew to China to discover what Amazon already sells? Innovation. Breaking news: Man discovers 2-in-1 chargers in 2026. China didn't invent this for him… he just found it."

@iamneopaulo commented:

"He must be living in stone age. Can he just slow down on get someone professional to handle is marketing team. Baba go just Dey post watin go make pple question his IQ, intentions & Wealth."

@simultaneous_00 wrote:

"Nobody foolish reach this guy. 2-1 wey the whole wheelbarrow wey full Lagos Dey sell."

@CAspirewealth reacted:

"I love the hustle and seeing our people go to China to manufacture, but 'first person to do it' is a big reach. 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 cables have been on AliExpress and Amazon for a decade. That said, if the quality and charging speed are actually superior, he's got a winner. Let's see the specs first!"

Blord discloses staff salaries at his company

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Blord disclosed that entry-level employees at his Blord Group earn a minimum of ₦250,000 monthly.

Salaries scale up based on years of working with the company, reaching ₦400,000 after three years and ₦500,000 after four years.

According to him, the company disbursed ₦1.1 billion in salaries across 2025, paying out ₦90 million monthly to cover its workforce.

Blord stressed the need to generate at least ₦90 million monthly to meet payroll, warning that delays would quickly spark public backlash on social media like Instagram.

