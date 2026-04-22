Fun videos from Roby Ekpo's estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe's white wedding in the United States, have emerged online

A clip showed the media personality's ex-wife in a white gown alongside her new man at their wedding

Another video showed the couple on the dance floor displaying their moves amid cheers from guests

Nigerian media personality Roby Ekpo's marriage to his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe, has remained at the centre of public discussion on social media.

Amid the reactions, a series of videos from Mayowa's white wedding to her new husband in the United States a few days ago was shared online.

Fun videos from Mayowa Lambe's white wedding surface online. Credit: robyekpo/themayow

Source: Instagram

One of the videos showed Roby's estranged wife getting set for her wedding as she flaunted her wedding gown.

Another clip captured the scene from the wedding, which took place outdoors with guests present as the couple exchanged their marital vows.

In another video, Mayowa and her new husband were seen dancing while guests cheered them on.

The videos captured attention as it comes days after reports emerged that Mayowa had tied the knot with another man in the United States.

Roby Ekpo’s estranged wife Mayowa Lambe spotted on the dance floor with her new husband. Credit: robyekpo

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mayowa Lambe shared a fresh video featuring her new husband.

In the now-viral clip, she wore blue traditional attire while recording the moment.

She later turned the camera toward her husband, who was seen driving as the pair appeared relaxed and cheerful.

What Roby Ekpo said about Mayowa Lambe

Speaking on a recent episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, Roby shared details about the challenges he said they faced during their marriage.

He alleged that Mayowa relocated to the United States about seven years ago and eventually abandoned him in Nigeria.

The media personality also spoke about differences in intimacy expectations, noting that he preferred moderation while his wife allegedly wanted a more frequent schedule.

The video from Mayowa Lambe's white wedding in the US is below:

Another clip of Mayowa and her new husband on the dance floor is below:

Reactions to videos from Mayowa Lambe's white wedding

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

iphymakeover said:

"Bride MAYOWA. ANNA TX stood still this past weekend for beautiful Mayowa as she says I DO to the love of her life."

edocharles1 wrote

"About my baby sister's wedding yesterday @the.mayowa. im super proud of you and your husband. God bless your home. Beautiful couple. Me your humble innocent was the mc and it was 🔥. @the.mayowa."

abiolakashaam commented:

"I love this @the.mayowa I have always been your fans Congratulations am so happy for you God is never too late."

lola_igandan said:

"Who’s that 1st lady please? I have a bottle of chilled zobo for her."

Yul Edochie advises Roby Ekpo

Legit.ng also reported that actor Yul Edochie sparked reactions after weighing in on the ongoing saga between Roby Ekpo and Mayowa Lambe.

Following Ekpo’s explosive interview about his marriage, Edochie took to his X account to share a message directed at the radio host.

He offered tough words about resilience and the realities men face in society.

Source: Legit.ng