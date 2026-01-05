Regina Daniels has hinted at her return to Nigeria in a new video after spending weeks overseas

The Nollywood actress, in a live video, also promised to make an appearance on a YouTuber's debut stream

Her promise saw the YouTuber going shirtless on a bridge with his crew, sparking reactions online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has made a promise to return to Nigeria for a live stream session with an upcoming streamer named Oga Amos.

With streaming booming in Nigeria, thanks to the influence of the likes of Peller, Carter Efe, Enzo, among others, Amos, who is set to join the list, expressed excitement after Regina promised to be his guest on his debut streaming.

Regina Daniels promises to return to Nigeria for YouTuber's live stream. Credit: regina.daniels/ogaamos

Source: Instagram

The mother of two, who has been away from Nigeria for weeks following the crisis in her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko, disclosed in a live chat with her brother, Sammy West, and Amos that she would be coming down to the country for the stream.

"I have a condition, you have to give me a very nice special chair. She go come back Nigeria because of you. She dey US and she want travel but because of you, she go come down," Regina, alongside her brother, said in the viral video.

Regina Daniels added in the comment section,

"Let’s gooo !! See you on the 16th."

In a show of excitement, Amos took to a bridge with his crew to celebrate, as a video captured him going shirtless over the actress' promise.

Man shares his live conversation with Regina Daniels and her brother Sammy West. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

"Regina Daniels dey come my stream, pour me water! My first streaming debut on my YouTube channel. Regina Daniels is coming to my stream. God bless you," he said in the clip.

Reactions to streamer's display over Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

paulithas_touch said:

"Why Una no leave am make e jump make him eye first blur."

etiiyeneamanam commented:

"No worry u go stream enter cell make epa caught u first…pour me Toto water."

precious_navy said:

"Ehn y u con dey shout na woman dey come na."

zealouzreignz reacted:

"Why una dey hold am..make the will of IGBO be done."

fit_sculpted said:

"Abeg remove the boxers too."

jewelswhrt said:

"No worry! Epa is coming for u!"

success_twins2 said:

"What kind of madness is this? them never divorce her Una wan start.. Pa ned Dey eye Una sha."

02benzema reacted:

"If you like go ask questions wey Epa go take tell you to write statement oo."

chiomaprecious65 said:

"Know the kind question wey you go ask her that day ooo, before you go enter Kiri Kiri ooo."

