Nigerian streamer Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, better known as Shank, has come under fire online following a statement he made in response to Sydney Talker, after failing to create a skit with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid during a recent meetup in the United States.

The drama started after Shank met Wizkid backstage during his performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The moment sparked excitement among fans, but Sydney Talker was quick to express his disappointment that his colleague didn't use the rare opportunity to film a skit.

Shank rejects Sydney Talker's skit idea with Wizkid. @wizkidayo/@shank/IG

Sydney told him during a video call:

“Guy, I’m angry with you. You saw Wizkid and you couldn’t run a skit with him?”

But Shank’s shocking response took many by surprise.

He replied casually.

“No, now. I’m not a skitmaker anymore. I’m not thinking like that"

Backlash as fans debate Shank’s comment

The statement, though brief, quickly stirred reactions online, with many accusing Shank of disrespecting the skit-making community and forgetting his roots.

Some fans argued that it was arrogant of him to say he no longer sees himself as a skitmaker, especially since the content creation space is what launched his career and earned him nationwide recognition.

Others, however, defended the skitmaker, saying he was simply evolving creatively and should be allowed to grow beyond skits.

@itsleeswhag stated:

“Sydney go dey somewhere dey overthink right now.”

@negoempire1 shared:

“Shank’s response is everything. It shows he knows what he’s doing and is moving forward.”

@Grimm_D_Sannin reacted:

“Shank never even reach anywhere. Bigger people are still doing skits. This mentality no pure.”

@PelumiMedia said:

“Honestly, I get am. If it were me too, I’d leave skits behind. You can’t do everything forever.”

@vin_kel_11 commented:

“I believe Sydney. If he had met Wizkid, he for don drop like 30-minute skit with behind-the-scenes.”

@BolaSzn shared:

“It’s giving ‘too proud’ energy. Skits made you, don’t act like it’s beneath you now.”

@KosiTalks wrote:

“Let’s not lie, that was a missed opportunity. Wizkid hardly shows up and Shank wasted it.”

Shank and Sydney Talker had a conversation about Wizkid on a video call. @shankcomics/@wizkidayo/@sydneytalker/IG.

