Nigerian music superstar Davido's highly anticipated 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto, valued at approximately N2.2 billion, has been cleared after weeks of waiting

The custom-made high-performance automobile joins Davido's impressive collection of luxury vehicles

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings to the purchase, with some celebrating the achievement while others questioned it

Nigerian music star Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has added another luxury automobile to his collection as his custom-made 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto has reportedly been cleared and is now on its way to his home.

The development marks the arrival of one of the most talked‑about purchases in recent months, drawing attention across social media platforms.

The clearance process, which had kept the vehicle out of his reach for weeks, was reportedly completed earlier this week.

The Lamborghini, a high‑performance model known for its speed and design, is valued at $1.6 million, approximately N2.2 billion in local currency.

The $1.6 million figure typically reflects the total cost, including extensive customisation, international air freight shipping, and Nigerian customs clearance.

Davido is widely recognised for his taste in luxury cars. His garage already includes models from Rolls‑Royce, Bentley, and Range Rover.

Other recent additions to his collection include a 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 valued at approximately $750,000 (₦1.2 billion) and a Tesla Cybertruck purchased in 2025.

The Lamborghini purchase, however, has stood out due to its price tag and the anticipation surrounding its clearance. Fans had closely followed updates, with many expressing excitement that the vehicle is finally arriving.

This acquisition adds to Davido’s reputation as one of Africa’s most successful entertainers. With a career spanning over a decade, he has consistently topped charts with hits such as Fall, If, and Unavailable.

His success in music, combined with endorsements and business ventures, has enabled him to maintain a lifestyle that reflects both wealth and influence.

Luxury cars have long been part of Davido’s public image. In 2021, he made headlines with the purchase of a Rolls‑Royce Cullinan, and he has often shared glimpses of his collection with fans online.

The Lamborghini’s clearance continues this pattern, reinforcing his status as a trendsetter in both music and lifestyle.

The vehicle’s delivery is expected to generate further attention once it is officially unveiled at his residence.

Nigerians react to Davido's luxury purchase

Social media users shared mixed opinions about the expensive acquisition, with some celebrating while others questioned its practicality.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@iam_acegold said:

"2.2b go setup 5 establishment in Osun Instead of buying car you can't drive successfully from Lagos to Ibadan. Bot pls don't attack me o, I'm a rich man not a wealthy man."

@chi_nwe_ike commented:

"Congratulations to davido Buh the price is false the price is almost half of what you wrote."

@robertsamuel2205 wrote:

"Person wey big pass wizkid entire family 😂."

@simply_medina07 reacted:

"Cars like these in Nigeria goes to show how completely dumb the owners are….. for this country we common roads no good 😢😢."

@elewudetemitope opined:

"Still wondering why buying such expensive cars in a low budget under developed country."

