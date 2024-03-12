Nigerian comedian Shank and his American colleague Kai Cenat were left in a tight corner by the Electricity Distribution Company

The two comic creators had a studio session on Monday, March 11, where they entertained their fans during a live stream

Unfortunately, while the programme was on, there was an abrupt power outage, but it was handled well by the funny men

Nigerian comedian Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, professionally known by his stage name Shank Comics, and his American colleague Kai Cenat experienced a power outage during their live stream on March 11.

Kai Cenat was seen in a studio session put together by the Nigerian skit maker to entertain his viewers.

Shank Comics and Kai Cenat in the studio as Nepa takes light. Credit: @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

Things suddenly went south when the lights went off, leaving the duo in a dark room with millions of viewers tuned in.

Kai Cenat and Shank handled it well, as they made a joke about the situation and continued their content while the camera lights gave them the shade they needed. The Electricity Distribution Company (formerly NEPA) later restored the power supply.

The YouTube star, who was welcomed into Nigeria in grand style, has been having fun.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Shank’s studio moment with Kai Cenat

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

fameyuie:

"This guy craise na 19% of ishowspeed craise . Can't wait for that dude to enter naija."

onlyphatty:

"Kai no fit believe him eyes Where is the light? Where the light go?"

thereal_turff:

"They fit each other. They are both hyper sensitive comedians."

thespicy_jollof:

"No way this is first time without light since he’s been there."

victor_onukah:

"MTN, GLO, AIRTEL, Egbon Adugbo, and now NEPA... you neva see anythinG."

stardomgys:

"I never see the content wey Kai and Davido won create wey fit sweet reach this shank x Kai combo."

aaron__ty:

"They purposely off the light cos the way the Kai shouted shows they all making a Mockery out of blues."

theycallmefargo1:

"I’m tired of seeing this guy jaree since david don Dey attached with ham."

Davido cancels Shank’s plan to take streamer to a specified location

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, best known as Davido, disorganised one of the arrangements comedian Shank had for his foreign colleague Kai Cenat.

During one of their outings on March 10, in the company of Davido's convoy, the singer stopped their movement. The reason was that the new location they headed for was unsafe, according to the Unavailable hitmaker.

A snippet from Cenat's stream saw when the Nigerian comic creator was devastated by the musician's invasion.

Source: Legit.ng