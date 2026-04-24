A young man has died after vigilantes in Benue state allegedly attacked him over suspected motorcycle theft

Authorities confirmed the corp member was beaten into a coma after being denied a chance to explain his identity

Conflicting reports emerged over his corps member status, as arrests have been made and vigilantes taken into custody

A young man identified as Ben Agir has died after a local vigilante group in Benue state allegedly beat him.

According to reports, the incident happened late Sunday night, April 19, in Buruku Local Government Area. Agir was said to have been stopped by vigilantes during a night patrol in a community settlement, where they suspected him of stealing a motorcycle.

Corps member dies in Benue after vigilantes accused him of theft despite attempts to explain himself. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Sources in the area said the situation quickly turned violent as the vigilantes reportedly did not give him enough time to explain himself before attacking him.

“They beat him and did not give him any opportunity to explain himself,” one source told Vanguard.

The beating reportedly continued until he lost consciousness.

The Chairman of Buruku LGA, Raymond Aondoakura, confirmed the incident, explaining that the attack happened between 11 pm and midnight.

He said, “Before he could properly identify himself and present his ID card, one of the vigilante leaders began beating him, insisting he was lying. Others joined, and he was beaten into a coma.”

According to him, the group later realised the severity of his condition and rushed him to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

There are, however, slightly different accounts about Agir’s status as a corps member.

While the local chairman and Vanguard reported that he was a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps posted to Gombe state and was home on a short break, the NYSC spokesperson in Benue, Veronica Ogwuche, told The Punch that preliminary findings suggest he was not serving in Benue and may have been posted elsewhere.

The council chairman described the killing as “unfortunate and avoidable,” and confirmed that all those involved have been arrested and handed over to the police.

In response to the incident, authorities have also suspended vigilante activities in the area. The chairman said stricter measures would be put in place before such groups are allowed to operate again.

Corps member loses life after a night encounter with a local vigilante group. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Newlywed corps member killed before NYSC passing out

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a newlywed corps member, Ibrahim Haruna Abdulkareem, was killed in a reprisal attack in Jos, Plateau state, just 48 hours before completing his National Youth Service Corps programme.

The 31-year-old, who served at a private school, was reportedly attacked in Anguwan Rukuba while working part-time as an okada rider to support his seven-month pregnant wife and family.

His family confirmed he had become their main provider after his father’s death.

NYSC member shares total allawee savings

Legit.ng in another news, reported that an NYSC member stunned social media users after revealing he saved his entire N77,000 monthly allowance for 12 months without spending it during his service year.

The corps member, identified as @EGBON_EMMA, shared a screenshot showing a total balance of N945,279.81, explaining that the extra amount came from bank interest accumulated over the savings period.

Source: Legit.ng