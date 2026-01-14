The 2025 AFCON has had it all: goals, fans in fancy dress, quality football, and huge buzz on social media, and in a few of the games, the tournament has also had some high-profile visitors

AFCON’s growing global reach means several Nigerian politicians are travelling to Morocco to watch the games live

In and outside the stadiums, the cameras have given glimpses of the latest faces who have arrived in Morocco to watch matches at the AFCON 2025

Rabat, Morocco - All eyes are on Rabat as two continental giants, Nigeria and Morocco, clash in a blockbuster game in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Legit.ng reports that the high-flying Super Eagles of Nigeria, parading the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman among other game-changers, will face their biggest test yet in the tournament against the host nation.

Morocco, on the back of a long-running unbeaten streak, are under pressure to deliver the AFCON trophy, having only won it once in 1976.

With Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz leading the way for the Atlas Lions, Wednesday’s cracker promises to be a game that could define the 2025 AFCON.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, come into Wednesday’s match after what pundits have described as a seamless run.

Coach Éric Chelle’s team has a 100 per cent record in the competition, having won all five games so far.

Their commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-final drew applause from fans and commentators alike, who credit Nigeria with playing their best football in decades.

With 14 goals to their name, the West African giants have bulldozed their way into the last four of the competition and will be targeting another appearance in the final after they lost the 2023 edition to Côte d’Ivoire.

AFCON 2025: List of Nigerian politicians in Morocco

In this report, Legit.ng highlights four top Nigerian politicians who have been spotted in Morocco.

They have been listed below:

1) Bukola Saraki

Saraki served as the 13th president of the Nigerian Senate from 2015 to 2019. He was elected the president of Nigeria's 8th Senate on June 9, 2015, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Presently, Saraki is a key chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki, a known Arsenal fan, shared a photo of himself in Morocco on his verified X account on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The update showed that Saraki met with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

2) Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa

Chairman of Agege Local Government Area (LGA), Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, has arrived in Rabat, Morocco, the host city for the crucial 2025 AFCON semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco, The Punch reported.

Obasa, who travelled to Morocco to rally support for the national team, said the semi-final represented a defining moment in the tournament.

3) Senator Abdul Ningi

Senator Abdul Ningi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, visited Fez, Morocco, in December 2025.

Ahead of their opening match in the AFCON 2025 campaign, members of Nigeria’s Super Eagles (Class of 2024) were formally presented with their national honours certificates, as well as title documents for housing allocations in Abuja or Lagos and land grants in Abuja.

The presentation was made by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko, alongside other members of the delegation, including Senator Abdul Ningi, House Committee Chairman on Sports Hon. Kabiru Amadu, CG of Customs Bashir Adewale, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, SSA to the President Mrs. Nathan-Mash, officials from the Nigerian High Commission, and Mallam Saleh Amadu, among other dignitaries. The brief ceremony took place on December 22, 2025, at the team hotel in Fez, Morocco.

4) Shina Peller

Shina Peller, a former member of the house of representatives, was spotted in Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

A photo captured Peller with Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the Elegushi of Ikate, while the ex-federal lawmaker also recorded a video with Nigerian star Osimhen.

AFCON 2025: Davido thrills fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats music star Davido performed at the AFCON official kick-off concert.

The pre-tournament event took place in Rabat’s Olm Souissi Fan Zone, Morocco, with the 'Damiduro' crooner putting Nigeria on the map as he thrilled football fans with some of his hit songs and energetic moves in what has been described as an electric show.

