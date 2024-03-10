American live streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum recently arrived in Nigeria and have been staying at Davido's house

A clip of them taking a tour of the singer's garage has left both Kai Cenat and Fanum turning purple at how wealthy the DMW boss is

One of the clips on the streamers' Snapchat stories showed the moment both Kai Cenat and Fanum were being taken on a cruise around Lagos

American streamers Kai Cenat and his friend Fanum have been trending across the Nigerian social media space after a clip of them arriving in the country went viral.

A recent video posted on Snapchat by Kai Cenat has sparked massive reactions on social media after he was taken on a tour around Davido's multi-billion naira house and automobile garage.

American streamer Kai Cenat goes gaga in viral clip after seeing Davido's automobile garage filled with luxury cars. Photo credit: @davido/@kaicenat/@fanum

Source: Instagram

One of Davido's famous cars, his Maybach Virgil Abloh, was one of the automobiles featured in the viral clip.

However, what stirred the emotions the most on social media was how Kai Cenat and Fanum reacted after discovering how wealthy Davido was.

Kai Cenat thanks Davido for giving them his car

In the trending clip, Kai Cenat and Fanum were seen going gaga when they saw Davido's Maybach.

While Fanum was recording them around Lagos, Kai Cenat was heard thanking Davido for being a fantastic host to them even though he was currently not in Nigeria.

They also thanked the singer for giving them his prized car to cruise around Lagos.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Kai Cenat's post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Kai Cenat's video gushing at Davido's wealth:

@__harbiodun:

"One thing I admire about Davido is how he consistently ensures that Americans feel welcome and comfortable whenever they visit Nigeria."

@ramseyjosh64:

"Na mumu and poor people dey hate on Davido."

@princeniky27:

"The funniest thing OBO no Dey house o, and he let them use his car. Wow! 001."

@chukwudi_ndiogulume:

"Na why them see ham finish.. Always find a way to trend."

@florishbaba:

"These foreign artists Dey worship our doings normally, same car Dj Khalid bought, we no hear word lol our music stars are trying, appreciate them all."

@iam_steadysteady:

"Na only high service this David sabi na why dem Dey see am finish."

@kinda_cruise:

"I love the way Davido taps into all this people fan base without y’all noticing.. no b everybody fit know davido music for this guy platform but now dem fit go check make dem see for their followers increase."

Davido's vow to fans after losing Grammys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after Davido's Grammy loss, he took to his Twitter page to speak on how his fans had reacted to him not winning the coveted plaque.

The Unavailable crooner clarified to his fans that he appreciated their love and support. He also went ahead to make a promise to continue to make good music.

Davido’s online reaction after losing out on the Grammys was met with a series of mixed feelings from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng