Following Davido’s historic performance in California, his wife Chioma shared a rare, playful look into her private downtime

Chef Chi and her close-knit circle of friends were captured in a high-energy clip, rocking stylish pool wear and radiating confidence

Davido’s one-word comment on the post has become the highlight of the thread, leaving fans laughing

Afrobeats superstar Davido has caught attention online after reacting to a new video shared by his wife, Chioma Adeleke, showing her enjoying time with friends.

This was after the singer’s performance at the second weekend of the Coachella festival, which already had fans discussing his stage presence and international outing.

Chioma had taken to her Instagram page to share a fresh clip that quickly drew interest.

In the video posted on April 20, 2026, Chioma appeared alongside her friends, both wearing pool attire, as they enjoyed a lively hangout.

Davido comments on his wife Chioma's new video with friends. Photos: Chioma/Davido.

Source: Instagram

The group looked relaxed and cheerful, dancing, laughing, and showing off their curves in what appeared to be a vibrant and private setting.

Chioma accompanied the post with a simple caption that reflected her mood.

“I love being w my girls fr 😂💕 #lightsoff,” she wrote.

The clip quickly gathered momentum online, amassing over 124,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments within a short time.

While fans flooded the comment section, one particular response stood out — Davido’s.

The singer dropped a brief but noticeable comment under the post.

“Wahala,” he wrote.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Chioma's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@johnjoy295 stated:

"Unbelievable she post back to back today Omo rain go fal"

designer_prinprin sttaed:

"I like as nobody fit just predict our wife 🤭🤭she Dey always shock people "

@blessingedeks wrote:

"Na real wahala!!! Girl is living her best life! Please, give them more headache, since they lack sense"

@nmaruncia_ commented:

"If na me naked like this na Dey dance Nigerians go wan use advice wound me…. I pour all of una wey be Nigerians spit, Tueeehhhh"

@ihunanya_chiii shared:

"Hello, my people! While we have fun and enjoy life, let’s not forget that this world is temporary. We shouldn’t get too carried away. Death can come at any time, and what happens after this life really matters. If you haven’t given your life to Jesus, I encourage you to do so. And if you already have, live faithfully. Remember, Jesus loves you."

@blessingedeks shared:

"Na real wahala!!! Girl is living her best life! Please, give them more headache, since they lack sense"

Davido and Chioma were together at Coachella in California. Photos: Chioma/Adeleke.

Source: Instagram

Davido gushes about Chioma's new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido caused a buzz after he shared a video showing his wife, Chioma's new look.

The video reposted by David showed Chioma all smiles as she flaunted her new hairstyle.

Taking to the comment section of a fan page on Instagram, Davido gushed about Chioma as he simply wrote, "Come to daddy."

Source: Legit.ng