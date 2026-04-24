UTME 2026: Student Who Feared Low JAMB Score Gets Unexpected Result, Shares Screenshot
- A Nigerian student who doubted their performance scored an impressive 329 aggregate in UTME
- The candidate posted emotional reactions, expressing deep gratitude after seeing the result
- The story has inspired many students on social media, awaiting his scores
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A Nigerian student has stirred reactions online after sharing an impressive performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
In a TikTok post, the student shared a close-up photo with a caption that reflected uncertainty about the outcome of the exam.
However, the released result painted a different picture. A screenshot showed the candidate, identified as Jason Eromosele, scoring 74 in English, 85 in Mathematics, 81 in Physics, and 89 in Chemistry, bringing the total aggregate to 329.
Reacting to the result, the student expressed gratitude, writing:
“Academic weapon I think. Only God knows how grateful I am for my JAMB UTME result.”
See his TikTok post below:
The post quickly gained attention, with many social media users relating to the anxiety that often follows major examinations. Some noted that it is common for candidates to underestimate their performance due to exam pressure.
Others flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, highlighting that such a high score increases the chances of gaining admission into competitive courses.
2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.
The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng