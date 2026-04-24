Don Richard has finally broken his silence on rumours about his death, which recently went viral on social media

The Nollywood actor, in a video, addressed his fans as he provided an update about his well-being while expressing gratitude for their concerns

Don Richard's new videos have brought relief to many of his fans and supporters, who have showered prayers on him

Veteran Nollywood actor Richards Oguntimehin, aka Don Richard, has debunked reports about his death on social media.

This comes after reports surfaced on Thursday, April 23, 2026, claiming Richard had passed on after a long battle with kidney failure.

Actor Don Richard reacts to viral rumours of his death on social media. Credit: donricharddonking

Source: Instagram

Addressing the rumours via his Instagram page on Friday, April 24, 2026, Don Richard, who shared what happened to him after he quit drinking and smoking, stated that he is hale and hearty.

Expressing appreciation to fans and supporters for their concerns, the actor left those behind the false alarm for his maker to judge.

“There’s nothing wrong with me, I appreciate my fans for the love and concern. I’m alive, hale and hearty. I dey alive ooo, the bloggers should continue their bad posting, God will judge them amen,” he said.

Actor Don Richard reveals he is hale and hearty after death rumour. Credit: Credit: donricharddonking

Source: Instagram

Recall that in 2025, Don Richard solicited financial help from Nigerians as he opened up about his health challenges.

The Nollywood actor disclosed that he has been battling kidney disease. He shared how all of his assets have been sold, including his car, which was bought for N1.5 million, for his treatment, adding that he has 'nothing left anymore.'

The video of Don Richard addressing rumours of his death is below:

Another video of the Nollywood actor dancing to a song as he debunked rumours of his death is below:

Reactions as Don Richard debunks death rumour

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and well-wishers of the Nollywood actor. Read the comments below:

geebeepee commented:

"I don cry baba ahh I no fit sleep thank God."

yommite7950 reacted:

"It's high time they started arresting all those clout chaser and regulate this internet. Nkankan oni se Omo olohun..Mio gbo iku brother mi."

iamsholaoshinowo commented:

"Baamii koni baje! You shall not die but live to see the goodness of The Lord in the land of The living."

bolaomooyo said:

"Babami i was so scared yesterday i hv to run to ur page baba and immediately i follow him he followed back my mind calm nothing will do you long life is certain."

tayoafolayan1 said:

"Oremi... thank God. I got scared yesterday o! Thank God for the grace he gave for us to live yet another day!!"

oluwayemisijayeola commented:

"You will not die you will live and proclaim the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living in Jesus name."

b.soetan reacted:

"But I could not understand I wake up this morning and I turn on my phone I see it on Facebook that Richard is dead but why people keep posting RIP when the person is not dead."

What Don Richard said about married women

Legit.ng previously reported that Don Richard trended over his take on married women having passwords on their phones.

He kicked against any married woman who uses passwords to restrict her husband from knowing about their business.

His statement sparked a huge debate on social media, with Nigerians dropping different opinions.

Source: Legit.ng