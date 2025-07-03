American rapper Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, is trending on Nigerian social media space over her recent meeting with Shanks Comics

A clip showed her reaction after she tasted Garri for the first time during a hangout with Shanks Comics

Lil Wayne's daughter’s display in the video has sparked reactions from many Nigerians as they shared funny comments

Reginae Carter, the daughter of legendary American rapper Lil Wayne, has stirred hilarious comments on Nigerian social media space with her reaction after tasting Garri and groundnut for the first time.

Lil Wayne's daughter had met with Nigerian content creator Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, aka Shanks, alongside some friends.

In the video which has since gone viral, Shanks introduced Reginae to the popular Nigerian fast meal.

While Lil Wayne's daughter was reluctant to have a taste of it. However, she managed to take a bite as Shanks and friends cheered her on.

However, a video captured the moment Reginae quickly spat it out while apologising to Shanks, who could be heard saying, "she is not one of us, you are not eating it with open heart."

The video showing the moment Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter tasted Garri is below:

Reactions to Lil Wayne's daughter's video

Many Nigerians in reaction to the video taunted the rapper's daughter following her gesture as she tasted garri and groundnut.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

_mbesi commented:

"Na garri and salt or sugar?"

lafroisnotyourguy wrote:

"My favorite meal na em she dey give second thought?"

engr_ikenna commented:

"if she come drink Agbo-Jedi nko?"

official_praizphix commented:

"the fact that Shanks kept speaking his naija English sweet me pass.....some never even cross border accent everywhere."

_lepashandyy commented:

"He prolly didn’t put enough sugar and second she let it get dry. Slow."

praize_cruiz said:

"Garri wey dey save souls for here."

breezejohnpaul said:

"Omo shank dey try o I no fit in my right senses introduce Nigerian food to an American babe left alone Lil Wayne’s daughter."

wole_starking commented:

"na agegebread and better akara shank for give her she no go vomit am ... put akara inside bread call am our nigeria burger @shankcomics."

kjlyrics said:

"Shank no Dey keep secrets why you tell am say we Dey keep garri for hours to safe cost."

nakloz11 reacted:

"As she dey waste time to taste garri I fit vex tell her make she drop the spoon and get out na small things dey vex me."

