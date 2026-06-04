Victor Osimhen could leave Galatasaray this summer despite the Turkish club’s unwillingness to sell him

The Super Eagles star has suitors across the top European leagues, including La Liga side FC Barcelona

However, a deal to make him leave Galatasaray will cost a fee that could deter most of the interested clubs

Victor Osimhen could leave Galatasaray this summer, but it would take a huge financial package for him and the Turkish champions to push a deal through.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently on July 31, 2025, after the club paid a record-breaking €75 million to sign him from Italian Serie A club Napoli.

Victor Osimhen could leave Galatasaray this summer. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

He spent the 2024/25 season on loan in Turkey after failing to secure a move away from Napoli and scored 37 goals to lead Galatasaray to the title.

He led the club to the title again in his second season and scored 22 goals in all competitions, though his season was hampered by injuries and AFCON 2025.

Top European clubs have expressed their interest in signing him this summer, some of which have been linked to him in the past, including Premier League sides.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle claimed that Osimhen was excused from the national team because he wants to join a new club, and even though the statement was clarified, a move is possible.

However, the deal for Osimhen can only be made possible with a massive financial package that is satisfactory for all parties involved in the deal.

True cost of signing Osimhen

According to Gazeta Express, Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claimed that Galatasaray will demand €140 million for the player they signed for €75 million a year ago.

This could be the first stumbling block as most interested clubs are either unwilling or unable to pay such an amount due the financial fair play rules.

Barcelona, one of the interested clubs, have already paid €80 million to sign Anthony Gordon, and are pursuing Julian Alvarez, who will cost above €100 million, making it almost impossible to add Osimhen to the mix.

If he signs a five-year contract, the €140 million transfer fee will be amortised at €28 million per year, and this is before taking into account his massive salary.

Osimhen earns €21 million per annum without taxes at Galatasaray and has made clear his desire not to reduce it, which was what blocked his move to Chelsea in 2024.

In most European countries, including Spain and England, where some of these interested clubs are based, taxes on salaries in that region are about 45%.

Victor Osimhen will cost interested clubs a huge fee. Photo by Burak Basturk.

Source: Getty Images

This means that for them to match Osimhen’s current salary, they would have to pay him about €38,180,000 million per annum before tax.

This brings the total cost of having him in the team to €66.18 million per year; a mega fee for any club to undertake for one player.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus or any other Italian club is excluded from signing the striker, as Napoli inserted a clause that stops Serie A clubs from signing him for two years or pay a penalty fee of €70 million.

Turkish pundit speaks on Osimhen's transfer

Legit.ng previously reported that Turkish pundit Ahmet Cakar stated the only condition that should make Galatasaray sell Victor Osimhen.

The former referee claimed that if their demand of €140 million is met, the Turkish champions should not hesitate to sanction the transfer.

Source: Legit.ng