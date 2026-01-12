Senator Ned Nwoko has reportedly accused Regina's family members of stealing $40,000 from his home

Regina disclosed that arrest warrants have been issued for her entire family, including herself

The crisis followed Regina’s exit from the marriage in October 2025, where she cited domestic violence

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has gone public with fresh claims about her ongoing fallout with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session with Daddy Freeze, the movie star alleged that a recent police arrest involving her brother and a close family friend was carried out “on Ned’s instructions.”

The actress said the arrests happened while her brother, Sammy, was livestreaming online, leaving their family in shock.

According to her, Nwoko accused them of stealing $40,000 from his home, an allegation she strongly dismissed.

During the session, Regina, who recently did a drug test, appeared visibly troubled as she narrated the events.

She stated:

“No, it’s confirmed, it’s true, and it is Ned, and I’ve confirmed it, it is Ned. There’s a warrant on everybody. The same warrant is on my head. He’s saying that we stole 40,000 dollars from his house, whereas he doesn’t even keep money in the house.”

She maintained that no member of her family committed theft and insisted the allegations were meant to intimidate and pressure her after she left the marriage.

Regina also claimed that after her brother was released, another attempt was made to arrest him. This time, she said, bystanders intervened and prevented the officers from taking him away.

According to her, the situation has left her family “unsettled and constantly looking over their shoulders.”

She alleged that warrants were being issued “indiscriminately,” including one in her name, further heightening fears within her household.

The public clash follows Regina’s decision in October to walk away from her marriage to the billionaire politician.

She cited domestic violence as the reason for her exit, explaining that she had endured more than she could handle.

Watch the moment Sammy was arrested:

Watch Regina Daniels' reaction here:

