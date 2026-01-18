A video allegedly showing the remains of Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy has surfaced online, intensifying ongoing death rumours

The clip went viral on social media, sparking shock, concern, and questions from fans and the public

No official confirmation has been issued, leaving many awaiting clarity as speculation continues

A video allegedly showing the remains of Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has surfaced online, further fueling rumours surrounding his reported death.

In the circulating footage, the young artist is seen lying motionless in the backseat of a car, with what appears to be wool placed in his nostrils, as he was reportedly being transported to a mortuary.

Video of Destiny Boy’s alleged remains sparks shock and speculation. Credit: @iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

The disturbing video has since gone viral across various social media platforms, drawing widespread reactions from fans and concerned members of the public.

The emergence of the clip comes hours after reports of Destiny Boy’s death began trending online.

Earlier, popular Instagram investigative journalist, Temilola Sobola, announced the singer’s alleged passing in a post that read:

“Singer Destiny Boy has passed away. May his soul Rest In Peace🕊️.”

Despite the viral reports and video, there has been no official confirmation from Destiny Boy’s family or management as of the time of filing this report.

The cause of death also remains unknown, leaving many unanswered questions.

Destiny Boy rose to fame at a young age and became widely known for his street-hop sound.

He recently made headlines after welcoming his first child at the age of 20 and proposing to his partner with a reportedly multi-million-naira diamond ring earlier in 2024.

As reactions continue to pour in online, fans have expressed shock, disbelief, and grief.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian gospel music industry has been hit by a major tragedy as the death of singer Bunmi Akinaanu, better known as Omije Ojumi, has been confirmed by her family.

Omije Ojumi's death threw many of her fans and well-wishers into mourning. It came just hours after Pastor Segun Arole asked about her in a viral video.

Singer Alayo Melody shared an official message released by the family, which revealed that she passed away on Monday, January 13, 2026, at a hospital in Lagos.

Alayo Melody also posted a short clip showing Omije Ojumi's body at the hospital where she passed away. The footage triggered reactions from netizens, some of whom expressed displeasure at the video being made public.

According to reports, the singer became ill in 2025, and all efforts to restore her health proved futile. The undisclosed illness was reportedly linked to her leg.

Destiny Boy’s alleged remains, video fuels death rumours. Credit: @iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, some fans dragged Alaseyori for sharing an appreciation video after the singer had already passed on. They said she should have shown her appreciation while Omije Ojumi was still alive.

Others claimed that Yinka Alaseyori initially shared the video on her page and later deleted it, which, according to them, suggested she was not truly concerned about the late singer despite what she did for her.

Destiny Boy trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@MhieNelly said:

"Abeg, who is Destiny boy again?"

@AniebietChrist3 said:

"Who be destiny boy ahbeg?"

@BillionsSa75664 said:

"Jokes aside. Please is this true?"

@Fabulous_feran said:

"May God console his family and forgive him of all his sins."

@Taiyelo_lu said:

"Is this real, Dammm. Prayers for his family I pray he finds peace."

@MhieNelly said:

"Abeg who is Destiny boy again?"

@Aibinu_omo said:

"I pray God be with them."

Photographer shares Omije Ojumi's promise to him

Legit.ng earlier reported that a photographer, Iroayo, who worked with late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu during her 45th birthday, penned an emotional tribute to her.

Iroayo took some lovely shots of the singer at her birthday and made a video, which he shared in his tribute to her.

He recalled a promise Omije Ojumi made to him that year after she was impressed with his work.

Source: Legit.ng