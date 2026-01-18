A video linked to the late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy surfaced online, sparking fresh conversations about the circumstances surrounding his death

The clip, shared from an Instagram Live session, showed people discussing what happened during the singer’s final moments

Mixed reactions have followed online, with many calling for clarity as questions continue to trail the young singer’s passing

A video reportedly involving late Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has surfaced online and sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Destiny Boy, who was 22 years old, reportedly died months after welcoming his first child.

His death had earlier been announced, but the cause has remained unclear, leading to growing speculation among fans and the public.

The newly surfaced clip, said to be from an Instagram Live session and shared by popular blogger Naijaeverything, shows people who were around the singer during his final moments.

In the video, voices can be heard discussing what Destiny Boy allegedly vomited while he was struggling before he passed away.

Those present in the clip suggested that the late singer may have consumed a local concoction or might have been poisoned, although no official confirmation has been given to support these claims.

Their comments have fueled mixed reactions online, with many calling for clarity and a proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In the background of the video, a voice is also heard claiming that Fuji music stars Pasuma and Saheed Osupa had called and advised that Destiny Boy should not be buried yet.

This statement further intensified discussions across social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

Destiny Boy trends online

move_withpattern said:

"Last time I saw this boy last year he was fully hardd on drugs Asin his tongue don twist I shake my head that day."

blessed.christain said:

"That thing na hot shhit... maybe person press em neck. Onwu ike."

king_zion.ng said:

"Stop spreading unconfirmed story, what did u expect him to pour out of mouth for someone who died in herbalist home, should he vomit panadol or ampiclox?"

d_real_kemzy said:

"Omoh it’s seem he was poisoned Person need to be very extra careful o."

bbulletino said:

"All this everyday struggles for the life that can be taken away anytime. God abeg 🙏🏿."

karenblqk said:

"All these un sterilized concoctions them Dey feed una for baba place. Legit food poisoning. They don’t wash nothing they use."

i_am_the202

"Make them no rush bury the boy like Mohbad own o."

hannah_collection18

"They have been warning ‼️ this boi since… they advise him to stop dose hard drugs 😢😢 God forgive him 👏."

iloritemitop33 said:

"This is not hard drug, na otumopo wey pass him he go chop cos how old he be wey he don dey enter Babalawo house up and down."

gallantsecuredverifield01

"Too much concoction my generation are too desperate, The social media pressure they’re bowing down to pressure hence everyone want a quick money, The girls want it sharp to none want process they want quick & na Wetin Dey push una go different places in search of solution,😢."

wahabtherealtor said:

"Bobo yen ti je ewo! But he as Ifa now why didn’t he check about himself before hand. When you are not mature to handle some certain things it becomes hell."

mctourkhey

"Baba na charm this boy chop nothing una go tell me😢 make portable and chicken sha dey careful…"

oluwacoded_011 said:

"He fit don go chop Aseje wey too strong."

amf_purple said:

"I still remember that prophet that said a musician will be poisoned this year , dammmm🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️."

