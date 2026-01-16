Verydarkman has called out Mercy Johnson over the arrest and detention of a lady who allegedly defamed them

The woman had claimed that the actress’s husband impregnated his lover and that the actress was responsible for the lady losing her baby

The activist shared the plans he has for the detained woman and also told Mercy Johnson that he loves her acting skills

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has released a video calling out Mercy Johnson and her husband.

A few weeks ago, a lady had claimed that Mercy Johnson’s husband impregnated another woman and that the woman later lost the pregnancy. The actress and her husband allegedly had the blogger arrested over the claims.=

VDM makes allegations against Mercy Johnson over arrest of lady for defamation. Photo credit@verydarkman/@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a video, Verydarkman accused the couple of intimidation and abuse of power and oppression. According to him, he had received several messages about the detained lady and decided to address the issue publicly. He also played a video of the blogger making the allegations about Mercy Johnson’s husband.

In the clip, the lady claimed she got the story from Cutie Juls. Verydarkman alleged that after the arrest, the faceless blogger made the page private. He further claimed that most of the stories shared by Cutie Juls are false.

The activist asked the actress and her husband to release the woman, adding that if they refused, he would spend his own money to get her a lawyer. He also noted that the case is a civil matter and should be settled in court.

VDM speaks about Regina Daniels. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VDM speaks on Regina Daniels’ case

Verydarkman recalled how Mercy Johnson stood by her friend Regina Daniels when her brother, Samuel was arrested by Ned Nwoko, was arrested. He noted that Regina Daniels’ mother also made comments about the politician during the height of the feud.

According to him, those statements also amounted to defamation, yet Mercy Johnson supported them at the time. He added that he does not care how influential the actress and her husband are, insisting that the detained lady should be released.

The activist further disclosed that the woman is set to get married on Saturday and advised that the matter be taken to court instead.

Recall that Mercy Johnson was very active during Regina Daniels’ feud with Ned Nwoko and even made a video to inform Nigerians while they were searching for Regina’s brother. She was widely applauded for standing by her friend at the time.

Which is why VDM referred to the case while calling out Mercy Johnson.

Here is Verydarkman's video about Mercy Johnson's Instagram below:

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at Blord as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

he two of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out. Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him as he continues dragging him.

Source: Legit.ng