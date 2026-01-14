Days before the AFCON quarter-final match, a man predicted the team that would win between Algeria and Nigeria

He mentioned the scoreline, and at the end of the match, Nigeria won the quarter-final against the African team in the tournament

The same man has now given another prediction for the AFCON semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria

Ahead of the AFCON semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria, individuals and prophets have started sharing their views and predictions about the possible outcome of the game.

Since Nigeria defeated Algeria, many people have taken to their social media pages to share opinions on who is likely to win the next match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Man shares prediction for Nigeria vs Morocco

Before Nigeria played Algeria in the quarter-final match, a man identified as Victor’s Corner on Facebook had predicted that Nigeria would win the game against Algeria.

Just days after his prediction, Nigeria indeed won their match against Algeria, and ahead of the next game against Morocco, he has made another prediction.

The individual took to his Facebook page to predict the likely winner between the two big teams.

He mentioned who he believes will win the AFCON semi-final match and also shared the expected scoreline.

Taking to his Facebook page, he wrote:

“Update!!”

“I’m not here to cause any commotion or stir unnecessary drama… but deep down I believe.”

After stating that his post was not meant to cause controversy, he shared his prediction of the final score and the team he believes will win.

His statement read:

“Nigeria will beat 🇲🇦 Morocco 2–1.”

“The Super Eagles have the hunger, the heart, and the fire to shock the hosts.”

“Osimhen and the boys are ready to write history 💚🔥.”

Reactions as Nigeria face Morocco

@RealQueenBee__ shared:

"Nigeria will have to work twice as hard as they did today against Algeria to overcome the Moroccan team. Reasons: They have quality players just like Nigeria. In addition to that, the FANS will be the 12th Man at play. And hope the Referee is decent."

@Totinhiiio stredsed:

"Most fans call this AFCON semifinal a must-see classic until their team actually loses. Then suddenly it's "just a tournament" and international glory doesn't count compared to club trophies."

@afcmuktar noted:

"The only thing Morocco has over Nigeria in that match is home advantage, We're by far the better side and we're gonna be winning this game."

@incnonez said:

"No one notice how our players are thriving on a better pitch compared to all those burial grounds we played World Cup qualifier ? South Africa out of their hatredness took our boys to an abandoned forest called pitch. God bless Morocco."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian prophet made a bold prophecy ahead of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco. He claimed that Nigeria would defeat Morocco before the 90th minute, insisting there would be no extra time in the game.

Man predicts reactions if Morocco beats Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man sparked reactions online after sharing his opinion on the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, scheduled for January 15.

In his viral post, the man explained that if Nigeria defeats Morocco, everything would be fine. However, he warned that if Morocco beats Nigeria, the situation would not be fine at all.

