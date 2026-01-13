Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has made a bold prediction ahead of the 2025 AFCON

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the second semifinal match

Nigeria defeated the Desert Foxes, Algeria, 2-0, while Morocco beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their respective quarterfinal matches

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has predicted the outcome of the semifinal clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will faceoff with the Atlas Lions in the second semifinal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14.

Nigeria reached the last four after beating the Desert Foxes 2-0 with goals coming from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, while Morocco cruised past Cameroon 2-0 with goals coming from Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz and Ismail Saibari.

The three-time AFCON winners have scored a total of 14 goals, conceding four, while the host nation scored nine goals, conceding one.

Mourinho chooses between Nigeria & Morocco

Former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has tipped Morocco to defeat Nigeria in the semifinals of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to OwnGoal, Mourinho described the Atlas Lions as the best team in Africa.

The Portuguese tactician said the one-time AFCON champions are an organised and disciplined side. Speaking further, the 62-year-old said:

“Morocco are the number one team in Africa and are also favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

"They are an organised and disciplined team that believes in itself. When a squad believes in its ability, it can be very dangerous.

"Morocco proved they were not tourists but true competitors by finishing fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”

Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui, said his team deserved their semi-final spot, and must maintain focus.

According to CAF, Regragui said the Atlas Lions respect their opponent, despite reaching the semifinal 22 years ago.

“Qualifying for the semi-finals is well deserved, and the players earned it. Since 2004, Morocco has not reached the semi-finals, and now we are aiming to write history.

“We must remain humble because every team wants to beat us, and we must respect all our opponents.”

Meanwhile, Morocco and Nigeria are set to go head-to-head at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Leading the tournament’s scoring chart is Atlas Lions forward Brahim Díaz with five goals, closely followed by Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah on four goals apiece.

Players with three goals each include Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), and Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), per BBC.

