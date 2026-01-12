Three-time African champions Nigeria face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the AFCON 2025 semi-finals on January 14, 2026, in Rabat

A prominent X user and education consultant, Alex Onyia, predicted a convincing victory for Nigeria over Morocco

Injury updates show that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi is suspended, while Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are in peak form

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Rabat, Morocco - Alex Onyia, chief executive officer (CEO) of Educare, has expressed strong optimism ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final clash against hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles will face hosts Morocco in a blockbuster AFCON 2025 semi-final on Wednesday night, January 14, at the 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Football stakeholder Alex Onyia issues a 13-word prediction on the Nigeria vs Morocco scoreline as AFCON 2025 reaches the semifinal. Photo credits: @akomeahmessiah, @makemororocco

Source: Twitter

Onyia, a Nigerian football fan, said his country’s convincing 2-0 quarter-final win over Algeria on Saturday, January 10, gives him strong confidence that the Eagles will score three against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Nigeria will likely win Morocco 3 - 0 on Wednesday. The boys are impressive."

How Nigeria advanced to AFCON 2025 last four

Legit.ng reports that AFCON 2025 has reached the semifinal stage.

Senegal face Egypt before Nigeria takes on hosts Morocco, with both matches scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, and a place in the final up for grabs.

Recall that Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams were on target as Nigeria advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 AFCON with a comfortable win over Algeria.

The West Africans were firmly in control in the first half in Marrakech, with Adams spurning a glorious chance to open the scoring eight minutes before the break when he curled narrowly over the bar.

Osimhen broke the deadlock for the Super Eagles just 85 seconds into the second half, heading Bruno Onyemaechi's deep cross from the left down and back across goal for his fourth goal at these finals.

Adams added the second 10 minutes later when he rounded Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane after being played in by Osimhen following a fine Nigeria move.

Sevilla forward Adams had a chance to make it 3-0 but headed against the left-hand upright from Osimhen's cross with nine minutes remaining.

Nigeria, runners-up at the 2023 edition, are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2013.

Morocco team and injury news

Romain Saïss is still out after he was injured in the AFCON opener.

Azzedine Ounahi is out of the rest of the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi will play again, but there have been doubts about his match fitness. Sofyan Amrabat came off the bench in the quarterfinal, so he could start.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are in form at AFCON 2025 as the Super Eagles prepare to take on Morocco in the last four of the tournament. Photo credit: @JacobsBen

Source: Twitter

Nigeria team and injury news

Wilfred Ndidi must serve a one-match suspension after being booked for time-wasting in the quarterfinal.

Raphael Onyedika may come in. Bright Osayi-Samuel limped off in the quarterfinal, so he is a doubt.

Ryan Alebiosu has a chance of returning. Galatasaray star Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are their dangermen.

Read more on Nigeria's Super Eagles:

Ayodele speaks on Lookman prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, claimed that his prophecy on the performance of the Super Eagles and some of its star players at the ongoing AFCON is being misrepresented and misinterpreted.

This is coming after the cleric came under heavy criticism for ‘predicting’ that Ademola Lookman would be disappointing at the AFCON 2025. However, so far, Lookman has seemed to prove Primate Ayodele wrong with his decisive goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng