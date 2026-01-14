A Nigerian prophet sent a deep message to Victor Osimhen ahead of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria vs Morocco

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would play in the AFCON semifinals against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026

He also predicted the outcome of the Nigeria vs Morocco match, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online

Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, a prophet, Sam Emaiku, has predicted the outcome of the match.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

A prophet sends a message to Osimhen ahead of the Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final match. Photo: TikTok/@prophetsam570, X/@CAF_online

AFCON: Prophet predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, Prophet Sam Emaiku took to his TikTok page to send a message to Super Eagles’ Victor Osimhen and to predict the outcome of the match.

Identified on TikTok as @prophetsam570, the prophet said Nigeria would be victorious, but told Osimhen what he should do.

He also shared a plan that the Moroccans had put in place ahead of the match.

He said in the video:

“Victor Osimhen and one other tall guy dark in complexion, work together. The number 9, with you 7, work together. It’s gonna happen in a way that success will be ours.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail prophet's prediction in Nigeria vs Algeria match

@Cleveland said:

"I saw that in my vision Nigeria 2:0 Morocco the ref will be against Nigeria but Nigeria will still own 2:0."

@omoolabode0 said:

"hmmm what can we do na one Cameroon pastor said Morocco we win Nigeria I pray Nigeria shou win."

@Îtz Daniel Eskay said:

"Escape God is not in plan. pastor are you a pastor or a commentator,are we to give offering or seed ..but why dint God reveal the Afcon match from the beginning to you..sow a seed in their life so that the prayer will work.."

@Mes1987 said:

"I understand,if Nigeria wins,then the prophecy will be fulfilled,but if it loses then it's God who caused it to loose,so he shouldn't be held accountable."

@user5822763210700 said:

"Who noticed something Ill wit his statement, you're making a prophecy believed to hav com from God and u said except God don't want Nigeria to win."

@nsikakabasiokon1 said:

"thank you sir god bless you too for the assurance an the confident you put in us and i also pray may God continue to give the eagle wings to fly again."

Nigeria and Morocco will play against each other in the AFCON semi-finals. Photo: AFCON

In a related story, a Nigerian man teased the Algerian players as they left the stadium following their AFCON quarter-final loss.

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who accurately predicted Nigeria vs Algeria's quarterfinal clash has foreseen what would happen in the AFCON semi-finals.

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

The man's prediction got people talking, as many took to the comments section to ask him to also see outcomes of their personal lives.

