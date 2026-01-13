Peller has shared his plan for Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman ahead of the upcoming match against Morocco

In the video, he was heard talking about the amount he plans to give the footballer and the reason for making such a promise

Fans were not impressed with the amount he mentioned, saying Ademola Lookman deserves better than that

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat has made a promise to Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman if he scores a goal against Morocco in their upcoming match.

The striker was part of the national team that defeated Algeria, and the Super Eagles are set to face Morocco on January 14, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Reacting ahead of the game, Peller said he was willing to ginger Ademola Lookman for the match.

According to him, he would give the striker ₦500,000 if he scores any goal in the encounter.

The streamer, who survived a near-fatal accident a few weeks ago, went as far as swearing over the promise he made to the football star.

Fans react to Peller’s outburst about Ademola Lookman

Reacting, fans of the streamer were not impressed with the amount he promised the footballer.

Some described it as “see finish” on the part of the content creator, adding that Peller was making loud promises without considering how much Ademola Lookman earns as a professional footballer.

Others said Peller might change his mind once he sees Lookman’s performance on the pitch.

A few fans also suggested that it would be better to give the money to people who truly need it, noting that the football star does not need such a reward.

Here is Peller's X video where he spoke about Ademola Lookman below:

What fans said about Peller's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the streamer and his promise to the footballer. They made a series of comments about his utterance. Here are comments below:

@ChristianAjibi1 shared:

"All this one go just sit down for one studio dye gba, u know how much Ademola is earning as a footballer."

@shagmoneydrix commented:

"This one na see finish o."

@gonzalecs01 shared:

"Guys peller is still suffering from post breakup trauma."

@Judecstephen commented:

"Now this is where generosity meets pure excitement, sprinkled with a dash of comic suspense. It’s almost like watching a high-stakes game show unfold on a football pitch: every dribble, every pass, every shot suddenly carries not just national pride but also a potential 500k."

@callmetunde_ wrote:

"Make Lookman score hat-trick first, Peller go quickly change am to ‘God will do the rest."

