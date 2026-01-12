Wanted Islamic cleric Alfa Olopameta released an apology video from an undisclosed bush location after falsely predicting the death of Fuji star Saheed Osupa

The apology followed public outrage, police interest and the passing of the January 10, 2026 date he earlier mentioned, as Osupa remained unscathed and social media users condemned the cleric’s actions

Olopameta had earlier claimed divine visions and demanded a white ram sacrifice, but later admitted in a leaked phone call that the prophecy was fabricated to gain attention

An Islamic cleric, Alfa Olopameta, who is currently wanted by the Nigerian police for inciting public disturbance, has surfaced in a video from an undisclosed location, asking for forgiveness after falsely predicting the death of Fuji star Saheed Osupa.

The video, filmed in the bush and now circulating widely on social media, shows the cleric admitting his prophecy was a mistake and promising never to make such declarations again.

Olopameta explained that his earlier claim was the result of a hallucination.

He pleaded with Saheed Osupa and the public, emphasising that the prediction was not divinely inspired. He begged the singer and religious leaders for forgiveness and assured them that such wouldn’t repeat itself.

Legit.ng reported earlier this month that Olopameta posted a viral TikTok video where he boasted of daily encounters with God, claiming angels and past prophets bowed before him.

In that video, he foretold Osupa’s death on January 10, 2026, unless a pure white ram was sacrificed. He swore by the Qur’an to back the prophecy, which quickly spread online and stirred panic among followers.

Cleric confesses to fabrication in leaked call

However, in a leaked phone conversation with another religious leader, Olopameta confessed the prophecy was fabricated to attract attention. He admitted it was not based on any spiritual vision and later issued an apology as backlash mounted.

Religious experts say the incident shows growing concerns about unchecked religious claims on social media, warning that such messages can mislead followers and create unnecessary fear.

Meanwhile, Saheed Osupa, a respected Fuji musician known for his Yoruba traditions and modern sounds, remains unharmed beyond the prophesied date.

The failed prediction drew widespread criticism online, especially after January 10 passed without incident.

Police have intensified efforts to track Olopameta, citing possible charges of spreading false alarms and cyber-related offences. His latest apology from hiding comes as authorities continue their search.

Netizens react to the cleric's apology

Nigerians expressed anger and demanded justice for the cleric's actions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ifemilekan said:

"He should go continue his hallucination in prison. I don't understand the stupidity of some of these people who come online to say nonsense about other people. He should be smoked out and made to face the music!"

@Humbletunde commented:

"That kolos wey you smoke don they clear abi. You will do jail by fire by force. You will be an example for other idiots like you."

@bissiriyu wrote:

"This guy's brain needs to be tested at the psychiatric hospital to understand what's going on there."

@fem_desmond reacted:

"He dey craze. I love how Saheed osupa moves.baba no dey talk too much,na to call police straight. He go see watin portable eye see"

@ajinsonjunior20 opined:

"Nonentity when you are lazy this is the result... Don't worry u still hv time to do video, when u are caught ur mouth will be smashed so u will not be able to vomit rubbish again..."

@Aremu_Nafiu said:

"So u no b more than this? Where are all the prophets that bowed for you na? Where is ur god that u do meeting with everyday? Oloriburuku"

