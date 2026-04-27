Anthony Joshua has announced his return to boxing after tragic car accident that claimed two close friends in Nigeria

The former heavyweight champion is set to face Kristian Prenga on July 25 as part of comeback plan for the British boxer

The long-awaited blockbuster fight with Tyson Fury is also edging closer for late 2026 showdown

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has confirmed his long-awaited return to the ring following a deeply emotional period marked by personal tragedy.

Joshua will step back into action on July 25 in Saudi Arabia against Kristian Prenga, marking his first fight since a devastating car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

Anthony Joshua will make his ring return following a fatal car crash against unheralded Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia in July. Photo by Btadley Collyer

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the British-Nigerian boxer admitted the past months have been about “rebuilding and consolidating” both mentally and physically before returning to competition at the highest level.

“It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring. Today is the next step on that journey,” Joshua said in a statement through Matchroom.

Tragedy that shook Joshua’s career path

The accident, which occurred in December in the Makun area near Sagamu, Nigeria, saw a Lexus SUV carrying Joshua collide with a stationary truck.

While Joshua sustained minor injuries, the crash tragically claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

Two of Joshua’s close friends were killed in the crash in Nigeria in December, just over a week after his last fight against Jake Paul. Photo by Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened just days after Joshua’s high-profile knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami, making the aftermath even more emotionally difficult for the former champion.

Following the tragedy, Joshua stepped away from boxing to recover and reflect, with his future in the sport briefly uncertain.

However, over recent months, he has gradually returned to training, even working with former rival Oleksandr Usyk as part of his preparation for a competitive comeback.

Fury mega-fight signed and sealed

Joshua’s return bout against Kristian Prenga is being viewed as a tune-up for a much bigger showdown later in the year, an all-British blockbuster against long-time rival Tyson Fury.

According to BBC Sport, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the bout plans, stating:

“Signed, sealed and delivered! AJ vs Fury is on!”

The long-awaited fight between the two giants of British boxing has been in discussion for nearly a decade, with both fighters holding world titles at different points but never meeting in the ring.

Reports suggest the mega-fight could take place in late 2026, with November being targeted as a possible date following Joshua’s July comeback.

Joshua vs Fury remains one of the most anticipated clashes in heavyweight boxing history, and with both fighters nearing the final stages of their careers, the stakes have never been higher.

For Joshua, however, the immediate focus is simpler, step back into the ring, regain momentum, and honour the journey back after one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Anthony relives tragic car accident

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Joshua became emotional as he took to social media to thank people for their support and pay respect to his friends, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, who died in a vehicle accident in Nigeria in December.

Joshua's long-time strength coach, Ghami, and personal trainer, Ayodele, both 36, had been close friends with the boxer since childhood.

Source: Legit.ng