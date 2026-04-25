Billionaire Okoya's wife, Shade, has shared her first look ahead of her daughter's wedding ceremony

The billionaire wife who adorned a colourful attire expressed gratitude to God as she celebrated her new age

Shade Okoye's social media post has stirred reactions from celebrities and fans, including Toyin Abraham

Shade Okoya, the wife of billionaire Razak Okoya on Saturday, April 25, celebrated her 49th birthday as she flooded her social media page with adorable pictures.

The picture showed the billionaire's wife elegantly dressed in a yellow attire as she posed for the camera in different styles.

Shade Okoya shares adorable pictures online to mark her 49th birthday. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Expressing gratitude to her maker on her new age, Shade Okoya simply wrote in her caption,

"Alhamdulillah, SO @ 49! #ShadeOkoya."

Her birthday celebration comes after she and her husband announced their daughter, Olamide Raheeda's engagement on social media.

According to the reports, Okoya's daughter's wedding coincided with her mother's, Shade's, 49th birthday celebration.

Proceedings regarding the marital journey are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham sparked conversations after a video showing her kneeling to greet billionaire couple, Razaq and Shade Okoya, went viral.

The Nollywood star was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.

While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics accused her of going overboard.

The pictures Shade Okoya shared as she celebrates her 49th birthday are below:

Toyin Abraham, others celebrate Shade Okoya

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from popular celebrities and fans as they celebrated Shade Okoya on her new age. Read the comments below:

toyin_abraham commented:

"Aunty shade."

bissyyoyoplatter said:

"Happy birthday to our Gorgeous Aunty Shade Bewaji of Lagos .Almighty Allah will bless your new Age.Love you and thanks for all you do ma."

samuel_banks21 reacted:

"Happy birthday to my sweet mummy God bless you ma thanks for all you do."

folukedaramolasalako said:

"Happy birthday queen may God bless u and bless ur new age in Jesus name amen."

eniola_ajao commented:

"Pray the Mighty God continue to beautify your already beautiful life 🙏 Happy birthday Auntie and congratulations on all sides ma."

tayofak reacted:

"Happy beautiful birthday Iya Iyawo. God bless and keep you in joy."

amalazone reacted:

"Happy birthday to you Aunty Shade, to know you is to love you . Do have a fabulous special day today."

Why Okoya's son faced criticism

Legit.ng also reported that Shade Okoya's son Raheem sparked a fiery debate on social media after he boldly stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.

Raheem commented on a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth and ambition.

He urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.

“My brother, poverty is a mindset. As long as you are thinking on a higher frequency, you can always achieve. Don’t limit yourself,” Raheem said.

Source: Legit.ng