Al-Waraqi Olopa Meta had previously sworn by the Holy Qur’an and his own life that the Fuji icon had only days left to live, has bactracked

The cleric claimed the prophecy could only be averted if Saheed Osupa provided a white ram for sacrifice

In a leaked phone conversation with another cleric, Olopa Meta admitted the prophecy was a strategy to gain the musician's attention

An Islamic cleric popularly known as Al-Waraqi Olopa Meta has reportedly apologised following public outrage over his earlier claim that Fuji music icon Saheed Osupa would die on January 10, 2026.

The apology came during a phone conversation with another cleric, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Ishola Olanrewaju Al-Fulan, an audio of which has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Days earlier, Olopa Meta had alarmed fans after declaring that Saheed Osupa’s death had been revealed to him by God.

Al-Waraqi Olopa Meta backtracks on his prophecy on Saheed Osupa. Photos: Saheed Osupa/Al-Waraqi Olopa Meta.

Source: Instagram

In his message, the cleric insisted the vision was divine, claiming he swore by the Qur’an and his own life to stand by the prophecy.

The statement quickly spread online, leaving many Fuji lovers shaken and angry. Some Nigerians openly questioned the credibility of the claim, while others described it as reckless and emotionally damaging.

Adding to the controversy, the cleric had stated that the supposed prophecy could be averted, but only if Saheed Osupa performed a specific religious sacrifice involving a white ram and engaged in intense prayers, during which the cleric’s name would be mentioned.

The narrative shifted when Sheikh Dr Ahmad Ishola Olanrewaju Al-Fulan confronted Olopa Meta during a phone call that later surfaced online.

In the recording, Al-Fulan questioned the basis of the prophecy and challenged the cleric to explain his actions.

Under pressure, Olopa Meta reportedly backed down, admitting that the declaration was not a divine revelation after all. According to him, the statement was a strategy to draw Saheed Osupa’s attention.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Islamic cleric's audio

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Havie_24 commented:

"I remember how Osupa dealt with Portable. I'm sure this guy contacted Alfulany to help him out."

@Akabsa5 stated:

"Because this was the samething ppl he met as Alfa and co are doing too and one way or the other they make it in life, so he follow their footsteps so since he Apologized they should forgive him and he should go and do another post to beg simple. They all lie to ppl a lot."

@Internet_guruu shared:

"See the Werey face self, make them arrest am make he taste kirikiri beans he go learn, cause if them spare the Werey he go still do another one"

@nawebawaownprob commented:

"All this one no get meaning make king Saheed osupa sha do Wetin he talk say make he do and if he later con deal with him ooo but make he sha do am cox devil nah b*stard I no wan lose my favorite for fuji music oo"

Saheed Osupa and his management are yet to respond to the prophecy. Photo: Saheed Osupa.

Source: Instagram

Osupa, Pasuma attend Barrister's 15th remembrance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji legends Saheed Osupa and Pasuma were among the popular faces who attended the 15th-year remembrance of Fuji pioneer, the late Ayinde Barrister.

Amid the videos from the event that have emerged online, a clip showing the heartwarming exchange between Osupa and Pasuma was the centre of attention.

The music icons, who were once perceived to be rivals, arrived together at the 15th remembrance of the late Fuji legend.

Source: Legit.ng