Popular Nigerian Fuji singer Saheed Osupa has finally reacted to a controversial death prophecy made by a cleric, Al-Waraqi Olopameta, that sparked outrage across social media.

The controversy began after a video went viral in which Olopameta claimed that Osupa would die on January 10, 2026.

The cleric alleged that the revelation was divinely inspired, insisting it was shown to him by God. To support his claim, he swore by the Qur’an and his own life.

Olopameta further claimed he was a devoted fan of the Fuji star and said Osupa could only avoid the predicted death by performing a ritual sacrifice.

According to him, the singer was required to kill a white ram, tag his name to it, and offer it as a sacrifice.

The statement immediately triggered Nigerians, many of whom described the prophecy as sham.

The situation escalated after an audio recording of a phone conversation involving respected Islamic scholar Sheikh Dr Ahmad Ishola Olanrewaju Alfulany surfaced online.

In the audio, Alfulany strongly rebuked Olopameta, warning that he could be arrested and imprisoned over his utterances. He also accused the cleric of misrepresenting Islam and spreading false teachings.

Amid mounting backlash, Olopameta later admitted that the prophecy was not a divine revelation.

He claimed the statement was merely a tactic to get Saheed Osupa’s attention. Rather than easing tensions, the admission sparked even more outrage.

Another video later emerged showing Olopameta pleading for forgiveness.

In the clip, he claimed he was on the run and hiding in a forest, alleging that he had been sleeping in a banana tree out of fear for his safety.

Breaking his silence for the first time, Saheed Osupa openly condemned the cleric’s actions.

The Fuji star warned Olopameta to stop pronouncing death upon him and other entertainers, describing him as a fake cleric and distancing himself completely from the prophecy.

In a strongly worded response, Osupa expressed confidence that he would not die as predicted, adding that those who wish harm upon others would meet their end first.

He urged the public to ignore the controversial claims and warned against spreading fear and false prophecies.

Translating his words, he said: “Demonic alfa, demonic cleric, please don't wish me dead. Everyone who wishes us dead will leave before us because the Great Egret bird wears white all through.”

Watch the video below:

Saheed Osupa trends online

