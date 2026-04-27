A recent discussion between popular Nigerian AI girl Jarvis Jadrolita and her boyfriend, Peller, went viral

In the video, the couple discussed their future plans, with Jarvis insisting that she wanted to start a business

However, when Peller mentioned the particular business he wanted to set up for her, she became upset and immediately rejected the idea

Nigerian AI personality Jarvis Jadrolita rebuked her partner, Peller, for making an 'odd' suggestion.

The incident happened as the duo discussed their ambitions for the future on live stream.

Nigerian AI personality shares condition before considering marriage plans with Peller. Photo credit: @Peller, Jadrolita.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis reprimands Peller over business suggestion

The clip began circulating online and drew reactions from viewers because of a disagreement that arose when they spoke about business plans.

During the conversation posted by @Japel on Facebook, Jarvis made it clear that she intended to establish her own business.

Peller responded by suggesting a retail outlet to sell 'provision' and tried to reassure her about it.

He added that her business was her own concern and did not involve him, although he mentioned that they could jointly run a different business together.

"I will open provision shop for you. Calm down. You are not selling garri o. You will be selling milk. Your own business is your own cup of tea, it doesn't concern me. But we will have spa together," Peller said.

That proposal did not sit well with Jarvis as she dismissed the suggestion immediately and told him to offer that kind of shop to his sister instead.

Jarvis insists on opening business before wedding. Photo credit: @Peller, Jadrolita.

Source: Instagram

She questioned why he assumed she wanted to engage in that business and stated that she already had her own plans and ideas.

She explained that marriage would only come after they had set up about five businesses.

Jarvis also noted she was not financially stable at the moment and her resources were limited.

She emphasised that while he pursued his own ideas, she would be developing hers as well.

According to her, they could combine efforts later, but she intended to launch her personal business before considering any wedding.

In her words:

"Go and open provision shop for your sister. Provision? Is that what I told you I want to do? Or you think I don't have my own business plan and ideas. What is provision? Open it for your sister. When we open better businesses, we will get married. For now, money no dey. My pocket is dry. As you're planning to do business, I will also be doing my own business. Then we will now do combined business. I will open my own first before any wedding."

Reactions as Jarvis and Peller discuss about business

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Luvth said:

"Jarvis calm down ooo, Peller better do the right thing now oo, because u nor know tomorrow oo, because na the future be this."

Christopher said:

"Ogo get plan ooo. Real Estates business will never fail you. Buying different and expensive cars will depreciate every day. Houses will grow in cash if you give them maintenance. You will never go broke."

Moses said:

"Listen to that girl, the girl is giving you a better advice, try and understand her, a woman to tell you that you should open business, try and do the needful, before Too late."

Lanredo said:

"God one Peller. Youre righ. Both of you were young adults, have houses, cars and endorsements. Yes while you're married, dey born Pikin, other businesses, blessings can follow. I love that. You can use one stone kills two birds. Youre both right anyways."

Lanre said:

"Peller try to see the light she's showing you now oo. Hmmmmm."

Omotosho said:

"Peller invest in oil and gas you have the connection make use of it asap more winnings to both of you."

Sensebc added:

"Sure, she is right, she is a promising great partner and wife, not just getting one house but investing in different aspects of modern real estate investments."

See the post below:

Jarvis meets America streamer Ishowspeed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Jarvis Jadrolita, who dresses as a robot, shared how she went to great lengths to meet IShowSpeed in Nigeria.

In a video posted on TikTok, Jarvis said she had to keep tracking him down to different locations, which affected her mood.

Source: Legit.ng