A controversial Islamic cleric, Olopameta, has stirred widespread reactions online after releasing a video in which he made a troubling prophecy about popular Fuji musician King Saheed Osupa.

In the video, which has been circulating across social media platforms, the cleric claimed that Saheed Osupa would die on January 10, 2026.

Cleric’s prophecy involving Saheed Osupa sparks concern and debate online. Credit: @kingsaheedosupa

He further stated that the singer would not live beyond January 10, 2026, a claim that has caused concern among fans and followers of the Fuji star.

Olopameta said the revelation was shown to him by God, adding that he swore by the Qur’an and his life to support his claim.

He spoke with strong confidence throughout the video, repeatedly insisting that the prophecy was certain unless action was taken.

Despite the alarming nature of the message, the cleric claimed he has deep love for Saheed Osupa.

He said he had prayed fervently and appealed to Allah to spare the singer’s life. According to Olopameta, there is a way to avert the prophecy: he claimed that Saheed Osupa must perform a religious sacrifice involving a white ram and engage in intense prayers, during which the cleric’s name should be mentioned.

As of the time of this report, the Fuji maestro has not publicly responded to the video or the claims made by the cleric.

Many social media users have continued to debate the prophecy, with some dismissing it as unfounded, while others urged calm and caution.

Watch the video below:

Saheed Osupa trends online

Taiye Adeleye said:

"Islam is a religion of peace. This is the kind of peace Islam brought to us."

Habeeb Adeyemi said:

"This one don mad na, Alwaraki ko Alwaraka ni, werey wan trend ni, e wan make Osupa con meet am...."

Yahya Babatunde Habeebullah said:

"were ologbon ijapa,he tie the matter nd also untie it immediately.if osupa no die by 10th,he wil now be saying shebi he has given a solution for him not to die. oloshi omo shaki."

Tajudeen Ibrahim said:

"You better go and ask Portable about his last experience with King Saheed Osupa when his displaying his dumbness and foolishness with him. Experience is the best teacher before baami go put you for where you belong to."

Suleiman Mohammed said:

"What brings this to your mind? You think Saheed will be as daft as you. Did he send you prayer request before you prayed for him? Agbo ko oruko ni."

Onimosa Taiwo Hamzat said:

"I thought this man from Saki had died some months ago! Abi were won pe meji ni."

Abdullahi Akinwande said:

"Don't worry, you'll get your latest Toyota gift from Saheed Osupa soon, but remember it may be by dreams and jail."

Prophetic message about Saheed Osupa raises questions ahead of Jan 10. Credit: @kingsaheedosupa

Osupa, Pasuma attend Barrister's 15th remembrance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saheed Osupa and Pasuma were among the popular faces who attended the 15th-year remembrance of Fuji pioneer, the late Ayinde Barrister.

Amid the videos from the event that have emerged online, a clip showing the heartwarming exchange between Osupa and Pasuma was the centre of attention.

The music icons, who were once perceived to be rivals, arrived together at the 15th remembrance of the late Fuji legend.

