Nigerian actress Evan Okoro’s estranged husband, Prince Chibuzor, is currently buzzing the internet

The businessman’s recent online activities have filled may questions following the nature of his content

Chibuzor, whose marriage to Evan ended months ago, left many curious with the new clips he has been sharing online

Nigerian actress Evan Okoro’s estranged husband, Prince Chibuzor, has stirred reactions online with his recent activities on Facebook.

The businessman, whose marriage to the movie star ended months ago, has been posting in a manner that many describe as unusual.

Evan Okoro’s ex-husband’s online remarks about Rachael Okonkwo stir reactions. Credit: @evanokoro

Source: Instagram

A quick look at Chibuzor’s page showed that he has been sharing a series of pictures and videos of Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo, a colleague of his ex-wife.

What has caught the attention of many is the captions accompanying his posts.

In one, he described Rachael as “The perfect handwork of God (Beautiful).”

In another, he congratulated her, writing: “Congratulations 🍾 Nnekwu nwanyi don’t mind what people are saying I wish you more grace.”

He also praised her sense of style, noting: “One thing I like most about Rachael Okonkwo is her decent dressing.”

These remarks have sparked mixed reactions online. While some believe Chibuzor is simply chasing clout, others are trying to make a sense of his new posting style.

See one of his posts below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that

Legit.ng earlier reported that Evans Okoro shared what she allegedly went through while she was still married.

The actress got married in 2024, but the union ended in 2025 after she cried out online about her ordeal.

In a post on Facebook, she shared WhatsApp messages from her chat with her ex-husband before the marriage crashed to show how she was treated.

According to her, he allegedly brought another woman home and slept with her while abandoning her. She added that when she confronted him, he humiliated her.

Sharing more, the movie star claimed she used to beg him to sleep with her, but he found it easier to be with other women. Okoro also shared her ex-husband’s response to the allegation of bringing another woman into their home.

The man reportedly said he did not cheat but only followed the lady to the room. Okoro questioned why he did not return to her and instead stayed away all night while their door was locked, but he had no response.

The actress also stated that people warned her before she got married, but she still went ahead with the ceremony.

She lamented that her husband did not like her, yet married her, judging by how he allegedly treated her.

Reacting, fans said there must have been signs before she got married, which she may have ignored.

Others claimed the man was not genuine, alleging that he entered the marriage for personal gain but was eventually exposed.

Netizens drag Evan Okoro's ex

The businessman’s admiration for Rachael Okonkwo remains a trending topic.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Oge Harmony said:

"This guy is looking for engagement, since after trending with dewu dewu the only thing he has been doing is to dance and people are fade up with his dance , he's doing this to stir up comments..."

Chinonyelum Okafor said:

"You no see women for your village to congrats again, don't worry that thing wey you dey find for celebrities hands, you will definitely see am. Don't say nobody warn you earlier."

Julitex Juliet said:

"They swear for u with women wey get money? Oriaku di na nwoke. Go front abeg no near Nkoli, no reach abeg."

Chisom Onyia said:

"This is who we warned dewu dewu about, but she said we are jealous... Oya see na."

Okoli Angela Angel said:

"Which one is "don't mind what people are saying?" Have you ever see people talk bad about her before? Nna rest kwanú and allow God to use you.... Anyways, na people wey de like and comment u de use them shine de grow ur page.."

Online frenzy as Evan Okoro’s ex-husband gushes about Rachael Okonkwo. Credit: @evanokorofficial

Source: Instagram

Government demolish Evans Okoro's house

Legit.ng had reported that Evan Okoro cried out following her experience with the Delta state government.

The government demolished her house and destroyed her plantation and fish farm. She shared a video of how the house was and the remains as she cried bitterly in the recording.

He called out the government and lamented about her hard work going down the drain.

Source: Legit.ng