Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has hinted that Victor Osimhen could be one of the club's captains

Osimhen returned from injury and scored a crucial goal during Galatasaray's 3-0 victory over rivals Fenerbahce

The Super Eagles forward is the main energy for the team whenever he is available, leading the attack with passion

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has dropped a hint that Victor Osimhen could be one of the club’s captains next season after his impressive performances.

Osimhen is in his second season at Galatasaray, having spent last season on loan from Napoli before joining in a permanent transfer in July 2025.

Okan Buruk tips Victor Osimhen for captaincy next season. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward has been the best player in Turkish football since his arrival, delivering top performances week in week out and leading Galatasaray to the Champions League.

Galatasaray struggled in his absence, and Buruk admitted it during the period Osimhen was injured, as the team won only two matches in five.

Osimhen returned to action against Fenerbahce, scoring the opening goal for the Lions during the 3-0 win at Rams Park on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

His performance inspired the team to victory, with Lucas Torreira and Baris Alper Yilmaz scoring the other goals to move the team close to a fourth consecutive title.

Buruk hints at Osimhen's captaincy

Galatasaray coach Buruk was asked if Osimhen could be one of the team’s captains next season, as the Nigerian has shown leadership since joining the club.

The manager did not give a direct response, but praised the striker as one of the unofficial captains in the team, suggesting it could become a reality.

“Osimhen is very important as a player. However, his performance in matches and training sessions elevates his teammates,” Buruk told TRT Spor.

“Osimhen is very important and valuable to us. He is very valuable not only as a footballer but also as a person. He is a leader. He is one of the unsung captains within the team.”

Mauro Icardi, Davison Sanchez, Abdülkerim Bardakçı and Yunus Akgun, amongst others, have all worn the armband this season, and with Icardi likely to depart, Osimhen could join the group.

The Super Eagles forward, speaking during his post-match interview, confirms why everyone is rooting for him to be captain with his words.

Victor Osimhen reiterates commitment to Galatasaray after win over Fenerbahce. Photo by Yasin Akgul.

Source: Getty Images

“I've said this many times, but I won't tire of saying it. I'll say it again and again: this club, with its management, its coach, its fans, and everyone around it, deserves my love and respect immensely,” he told GS TV.

“As long as I have the opportunity, I want to protect this emblem in every way possible. I truly say this from the bottom of my heart.

“I want to fight my best, with determination, in every match, and I want to always protect this emblem. At the same time, I want to fight for my teammates as well.”

Buruk reacts to Osimhen’s goal

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Victor Osimhen scored for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce on his return from injury.

The striker scored the first goal in the first half, and it set the team on the path to victory as they continued their quest for a fourth consecutive title.

Source: Legit.ng