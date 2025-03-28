Saheed Osupa's management has shared an official statement online weeks after Portable lashed out at him

The Zazu crooner had made a video and called the Fuji artist big for nothing over an undisclosed issue

Fans in the comment section were excited about his move as they applauded him over what he would to the singer

Fuji artist Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa's management has finally reacted after his colleague, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable made a video to abuse him.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had called the Fuji artist big for nothing over an undisclosed dispute. Saheed Osupa's diss track trended, and many stated that it must be the perfect response to the Zazu crooner's rant.

Saheed Osupa’s Management speaks about Portable. Photo credit@portablebabey/@kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

In a statement released online by the singer's management, it was disclosed that just as Portable was signed to Sony Music abroad, Saheed Osupa was also signed to Sony Music in Nigeria.

However, it was discovered that some people were using the music star's songs without authorisation, and they were approached about it.

The statement affirmed that the self acclaimed king of Fuji music would take legal action against Portable.

It was also disclosed that they were taking legal action to prevent a future occurrence and to right the wrong against the music star. The letter also asserted that they cannot stand idly by while their boss was being disrespected.

Saheed Osupa shares other's reaction

In the post, the Fujipiano crooner shared how others who were accused of intellectual property infringement agreed to resolve the issue in an amicable way.

Saheed Osupa’s management speaks about song theft. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to the statement, Portable chose to engage in cyberbullying, attacks, and reputational damage against King Saheed Osupa.

The statement also explained that Portable has a history of causing trouble, and he failed to acknowledged Saheed Osupa as the real owner of the song.

Recall that Portable had made another video to apologise to Saheed Osupa over his rudeness.

See the post here:

Reactions to Saheed Osupa's management post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the singer's management about Portable. Here are comments below:

@babaedujobi said:

"Portable don enter wahala o."

@omolomo 1 reacted:

"I’m so so happy. That’s the deserved fate of someone who disrespects King."

@olayemi_atp commented:

"You doing well bro, but he already apologize for the outburst so just move on and leave him alone..king will gain nothing from charging him to court because last last they will grant him bill.As legend make u na over look, stay blessed bro."

@relafataiisika stated:

"Portable will learn in a hard way."

