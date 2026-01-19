Prophet Marcus Tibetan has reacted to the death of Nigerian singer Destiny Boy with a shocking revelation

In a video making the rounds online, the cleric claimed that more entertainers would pass away following the death of the 22-year-old singer

He also alleged that some clerics would be exposed for allegedly sleeping with choir members under the guise of special prayers

Prophet Marcus Tibetan has shared a disturbing prophecy about the entertainment industry following the death of Nigerian singer Destiny Boy.

The young music star reportedly passed away, and his sister later opened up about what led to his untimely death while reacting to rumours that he performed a money ritual.

Prophet Marcus Tibetan scary prophecy trends after Destiny Boy's death. Photo credit@prophecttribetan/@iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

In the emotional video, the singer’s sister also stated that her brother did not die in a herbalist’s house, as many believed based on some of the videos circulating online.

Reacting during an interview, Prophet Tibetan claimed that 11 more entertainers would die before the end of the year. He added that their coffins had already been prepared and urged fans to brace for their demise.

Cleric speaks about his colleagues and Celestial Church

In the same recording, the cleric also claimed that 88 members of the Celestial Church of God would be buried this year and that 41 clerics would be exposed.

Prophet Marcus Tibetan trends over scary prophecy. Photo credit@prophecttibetan

Source: Instagram

He further alleged that the clerics to be exposed were involved with choir members under the guise of special prayers, adding that he had been making the claims since September 2025.

Fans react to Prophet Tibetan’s video

Reacting, fans of the entertainer expressed displeasure over the video. They recalled a previous prophecy he made during an AFCON match in which he claimed Nigeria would win.

Many advised Nigerians not to take him seriously, calling him out over what they described as repeated false prophecies.

However, a few others urged Nigerians to pray, even if some of the cleric’s past prophecies had not come to pass.

Here is the Instagram video of Prophet Tibetan below:

How fans reacted to Prophet Tibetan's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the cleric speaking about entertainer and clerics and what would happen to some of them this year. Here are comments below:

@sheikhmuyyh reacted:

"Smh! Listen to this man at ur own peril. The man is always seeking for relevance."

@sir_akd shared:

"Someone that said Nigeria will win AFCON and France will win world cup."

@harrydave102025 reacted:

"Omo 88 himmm what is the solution prophecy should come with solution."

@micheal.mi001 shared:

"Noooo some of this man prophecy are not accurate. Don’t be fooled by the incident that happened to Destiny Boy.'

@toyinabidoye wrote:

"Daddy please pray against it sir."

Fans drag Prophet Tibetan over failed prophecy

Legit.ng had reported that Prophet MKO Tibetan was dragged online after predicting a 5-2 win for Nigeria in the AFCON semi-final against Morocco.

Nigerians criticised Prophet MKO after the semi-final game ended in 0-0, contrary to his prophecy of a certain win.

They promised not to believe him again.

Source: Legit.ng