Roby Ekpo Apologises for Crying While Narrating Collapse of His Marriage to Ex-Wife Mayowa Lambe
- Roby Ekpo has issued a public apology for crying during an interview where he spoke about his ex-wife, Mayowa Lambe
- The media personality also made an open confession about his personality regarding love
- He also provided an update about his past marriage with Mayowa, going forward, sparking reactions online
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Nigerian media personality, Roby Ekpo, has issued a public apology to people who were offended by his emotional outburst during his tell-all interview about his marriage to his ex-wife, Mayowa Lambe.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ekpo, while speaking on the HonestBunch podcast, got emotional to the extent of shedding tears as he opened up about his marriage to Lambe.
His action triggered comments from many online, including TikTok star Peller and actor Yul Edochie, who criticised him for crying over a woman in 2026.
In a post shared on Instagram on Sunday, April 26, 2026, Ekpo stated that pain leaves the body in so many ways, including weeping.
He made an open confession about how deeply he loves.
The media personality also stated that, going forward, he would no longer speak about his failed marriage to Mayowa anymore.
In his words,
"Hello people, thank you for all the support and kind words. The DMS, the emails and calls. I love you all. My heart feels lighter and free. For those who my tears offended, I am sorry. Pain leaves the body in many forms. Na love I love. I only know how to love deeply. Na the Roby way be that. From this point, it’s my work, my career and my undying passion to be good to myself and be softer with myself. Man must see life but again man must grow with lessons. l am on a journey! Every other matter is being handled by my lawyers. Thank you and God bless us all."
Recall that Mayowa issued a legal cease-and-desist notice to Ekpo and requested N100 million in damages following his claims about the end of their marriage.
In response, Ekpo countersued her and requested N100 million in damages.
Ruby Ekpo's apology is below:
Comments as Ruby Ekpo tenders apology
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:
mcmakopolo1 commented:
"Your pain and vulnerability has inspired a lot of people even if they don’t come out to admit it … it’s your life and your experience and u have done what’s best for you . All I can say is we move MY GEE."
bearburruss commented:
"Good… may the Lord be with you. Stay happy bro."
obiasams reacted:
"It's the dawn of a new smile bro @robyekpo . Stay winning with malabitic actions. IYKYK
mfoncessien commented:
"Na love you love, you no kill person. solid guy, move on with all our support."
yetty_bliss commented:
"Your tears broke me down when I saw it ..no human deserves to be broken that way even when I know you cnt be perfect all along…May the universe bless you with all of good things you deserve bro and may your rib find you ..you are loved my brother."
Mayowa Lambe dances amid marriage drama
Legit.ng previously reported that Mayowa Lambe broke her silence shortly after her ex-husband made his explosive claims online.
The controversial bride ignored the heavy allegations by sharing a viral video of herself dancing happily to a Christian high-praise song.
This celebratory clip surfaced after Roby Ekpo tearfully narrated the heartbreaking collapse of their decade-long marriage on a popular podcast.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng