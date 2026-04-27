Roby Ekpo has issued a public apology for crying during an interview where he spoke about his ex-wife, Mayowa Lambe

The media personality also made an open confession about his personality regarding love

He also provided an update about his past marriage with Mayowa, going forward, sparking reactions online

‎Nigerian media personality, Roby Ekpo, has issued a public apology to people who were offended by his emotional outburst during his tell-all interview about his marriage to his ex-wife, Mayowa Lambe.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ekpo, while speaking on the HonestBunch podcast, got emotional to the extent of shedding tears as he opened up about his marriage to Lambe.

Roby Ekpo shares why he cried during interview where he spoke about his failed marriage to Mayowa Lambe. Credit: robyekpo

Source: Instagram

His action triggered comments from many online, including TikTok star Peller and actor Yul Edochie, who criticised him for crying over a woman in 2026.

‎In a post shared on Instagram on Sunday, April 26, 2026, Ekpo stated that pain leaves the body in so many ways, including weeping.

He made an open confession about how deeply he loves.

Roby Ekpo expresses gratitude to people for their support and kind words after his viral interview. Credit: robyekpo

Source: Instagram

The media personality also stated that, going forward, he would no longer speak about his failed marriage to Mayowa anymore.

In his words,

"Hello people, thank you for all the support and kind words. The DMS, the emails and calls. I love you all. My heart feels lighter and free. For those who my tears offended, I am sorry. Pain leaves the body in many forms. Na love I love. I only know how to love deeply. Na the Roby way be that. From this point, it’s my work, my career and my undying passion to be good to myself and be softer with myself. Man must see life but again man must grow with lessons. l am on a journey! Every other matter is being handled by my lawyers. Thank you and God bless us all."

‎Recall that Mayowa issued a legal cease-and-desist notice to Ekpo and requested N100 million in damages following his claims about the end of their marriage.

In response, Ekpo countersued her and requested N100 million in damages.

Ruby Ekpo's apology is below:

Comments as Ruby Ekpo tenders apology

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

mcmakopolo1 commented:

"Your pain and vulnerability has inspired a lot of people even if they don’t come out to admit it … it’s your life and your experience and u have done what’s best for you . All I can say is we move MY GEE."

bearburruss commented:

"Good… may the Lord be with you. Stay happy bro."

obiasams reacted:

"It's the dawn of a new smile bro @robyekpo . Stay winning with malabitic actions. IYKYK

mfoncessien commented:

"Na love you love, you no kill person. solid guy, move on with all our support."

yetty_bliss commented:

"Your tears broke me down when I saw it ..no human deserves to be broken that way even when I know you cnt be perfect all along…May the universe bless you with all of good things you deserve bro and may your rib find you ..you are loved my brother."

Mayowa Lambe dances amid marriage drama

Legit.ng previously reported that Mayowa Lambe broke her silence shortly after her ex-husband made his explosive claims online.

The controversial bride ignored the heavy allegations by sharing a viral video of herself dancing happily to a Christian high-praise song.

This celebratory clip surfaced after Roby Ekpo tearfully narrated the heartbreaking collapse of their decade-long marriage on a popular podcast.

Source: Legit.ng