International Christian Academy in Ogun State has celebrated its top-performing students in the 2026 UTME

The highest-scoring student from the school, Odushu Keminiyen, recorded an exact score of 318

The school shared photos of the top nine scorers on social media to commemorate the academic achievement

International Christian Academy in Ogun State has posted the results of its top scorers in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The school expressed gratitude for the performance of its students in the national entrance exam.

An Ogun state school displays the result of its top-performing student in the 2026 UTME.Photo: International Christian Academy

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on the school's official Facebook page, it was revealed that Odushu Keminiyen emerged as the highest scorer with 318.

Photos of the top nine students were displayed to celebrate the collective success story of the institution.

UTME 2026: School celebrates academic success

The school management accompanied the photos with a message of appreciation to the stakeholders involved in the students' journey.

The caption emphasised that the achievement was a significant milestone for the school community.

The school stated in its Facebook post:

"Dearly beloved, we present to you our 2026 UTME result of our students, congratulations to the students, their parents and our school. Join us to celebrate this success story. It's the Lords doing."

Reactions to UTME results of Ogun students

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Atinuke Cecilia Adeleke said:

"All thanks to God Almighty. Appreciation goes to the Principal, the teachers and the management for their efforts. Congratulations to us all."

Femi Ogunmayowa said:

"Congratulations galore. Wish you all the best. Thanks to ICA. Good job and welldone."

Folashade Bose Adeleke Aig said:

"Great performance! Congratulations to all of us God bless the entire management of ICA for the great job in the life of our children"

A science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

Source: Legit.ng