Funke Akindele and Fuji star Pasuma made waves online after a video captured them at an event

The now-trending clip captured the two stars in a controversial moment that has left netizens arguing

Following that, the filmmaker was accused of snubbing the veteran singer, to which she reacted

Filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele has dismissed claims that she snubbed Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma at a recent event.

The controversy began after an X user, @UOladiti, shared a short clip with the caption:

Funke Akindele addresses controversy over ignoring Pasuma. Credit: @pasuma, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

“Moment Funke Akindele snubbed Pasuma in public. This is not looking good at all.”

The edited video appeared to show Akindele mind her business over the singer.

Responding on X on Sunday, Akindele firmly refuted the claim.

She retweeted the video and wrote:

“Snub? Hell no. Stop the negativity pls. I saw him, greeted him, and danced with him. Pasuma is my egbon. Pls you all should stop this evil.”

The viral clip, which captured only a fleeting moment, showed Akindele exchanging pleasantries with actress Fathia Balogun during her birthday celebration, with Pasuma seated nearby.

However, an extended footage later revealed that Akindele warmly greeted Pasuma.

It captured the two stars smiling and engaging with him before moving on to other guests.

Fans quickly circulated the longer video, pointing out that the edited version had been selectively cut to create a false impression.

This clarification comes weeks after another viral incident involving Akindele at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s movie The Return of Arinzo.

The box office queen was accused of ignoring actress Toyin Abraham, which she has yet to address.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Funke Akindele and Pasuma saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@DHKRULLAH said:

"What of oversabi aunty, did you snub her?"

@ManuelxNFT said:

"Lmao, why didn't you come out like this during toyin's Saga, alabosi."

@MiriamO2703 said:

"We saw videos of you both exchanging greetings...you would have posted it to counter this narrative. Nigerians lets abolish toxicity."

@Okin_Of_Law said:

"She replied keh? I am not sure Aunty Funke is the handler of this tweeter space,she don’t give attention to posts like this."

@dontplaywblaze said:

"They want to make it look like you’re beefing everybody in the industry bc you’re not talking to her."

@officialjessib1 said:

"You have replied, now they will bring another agenda again banger boys dey always like this thing, mommy just ignore them nah them sabi."

@BeenpaidRy said:

"E don reach Pasuma turn , you don come online E reach Toyin Abraham turn , you keep quiet So you purposely Snubbed Toyin?"

@roman_hoe said:

"Which one is they should stop Aunty Funke? Just cause you have done it to a colleague very recently, people will always assume, even if you don’t see the person, sadly."

Fans react as Funke Akindele clears the air on Pasuma encounter. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Behind The Scenes: People to avoid movie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has shared her observation of Funke Akindele's blockbuster movie Behind The Scenes, which was recently released on Netflix.

A woman who shared her review shared the kind of people who should avoid the movie, as she posted the effect of the movie on her.

Source: Legit.ng