Comedian Deeone publicly criticised singer Tiwa Savage for threatening to arrest social media influencer Dami Foreign following derogatory online posts about her appearance and family

Deeone urged Savage to "calm down" and ignore non-threatening criticism, emphasising that fame naturally invites backlash and celebrities cannot silence an entire nation

The dispute began after Dami Foreign posted a digitally aged image of Savage with mocking captions, prompting the singer to issue a stern warning before Dami apologised

Nigerian comedian Deeone has openly criticised singer Tiwa Savage for threatening to arrest social media influencer Dami Foreign over derogatory online posts, urging her to endure public scrutiny without resorting to legal measures.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on January 6, 2026, Deeone addressed the controversy surrounding Savage’s response to Dami Foreign’s posts, which sparked widespread reactions online.

Deeone speaks on Tiwa Savage's reaction to a social media influencer's post. Photo credit: comediandeeone/damiforeign/tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

X influencer Dami Foreign had posted a digitally aged image of Tiwa Savage’s face, accompanied by mocking captions and references to her six-year-old son.

Savage reacted strongly, challenging Dami to mention her child again and vowing legal or physical consequences if he did.

Following the backlash, Dami later issued an apology.

Deeone dismissed Savage’s reaction as excessive, insisting that celebrities must learn to handle inevitable public commentary with grace. The comedian emphasised that fame naturally attracts criticism and mockery.

He said:

“Tiwa, see my own hair, my own hair done chop. Every minute Nigerians insult me. I never talk for once, say I go cause, I go arrest person. You have to deal with it.” “As a celebrity, if you have 2 million followers, you should know that you have about 4 million haters. It’s normal,” he explained.

He contrasted Savage’s response with his own experiences, noting that Nigerians insult his appearance daily without him ever considering arrests.

Comedian Deeone criticises singer Tiwa Savage for threatening to arrest social media influencer Dami Foreign over derogatory posts. Photo credit: comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

Deeone references Davido's hairline controversy

Deeone also referenced musician Davido’s well-known hairline, which became a subject of public discussion during his wedding. He explained that fans noticed Davido’s receding hairline when someone attempted to wipe sweat from his forehead during the ceremony.

Using this example, Deeone illustrated how public commentary is unavoidable for celebrities and must be handled with composure.

“Do you know that Davido’s hair starts from middle? They would do as if they did not see that one because they love Davido. But this one, they go cause this one everyday. Tiwa, you go deal with the thing.”

Deeone cautioned against involving authorities such as the DSS over mere online banter, stressing that celebrities cannot silence an entire nation of over 250 million people.

“It’s not okay, but you have to ignore a lot of things,” he said, clarifying that while threats warrant action, routine mockery does not.

He concluded by stating that he personally enjoys being trolled, as long as it does not cross into threats.

Watch Deeone’s video below:

Netizens react to Deeone's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@precious_padson said:

"Thank you. You have soo many people hailing and praising you almost everyday but you just see it as nothing, now just a negative comment is getting to you. As a celebrity you must be able to take these things, outgrow pettiness and aging is not a bad thing after all."

@DaSTReet5 commented:

"There's a difference between people who truly have shame and those who are simply shameless. The fact that some people cannot be shamed because they have no shame does not give them the right to bully or mock those who still have dignity and a conscience."

@Seyeking01 wrote:

"DEE 1 na celebriti fool nau. That one platform na misplacement of opportunity. Many people under oshodi bridge will make better impact than he can."

@iamshyblakj reacted:

"Anything for this guy to sha get called out by the A-list all what he always want to jump on... wait this social media money go cause alot beating for some that chase clout for living."

@mally_Xf opined:

"This one weh no deh relevant sef deh talk. Who be the Nigerians weh deh abuse you sef no go warm eba chop failed comedian."

@Akachukwu29 said:

"Better rest. You don't need to tell person how to react to abuse or anything related to them."

Tiwa Savage blasts fan criticicised her for riding truck

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage slammed a follower who criticised her for riding in the back of a pickup truck during a festive parade.

In the viral video, Tiwa, dressed in elegant black, chose to stand and wave from the open truck. The fan, identified with social media handle @marcussmith04, commented that she was "downgrading herself."

Tiwa clapped back by writing, "I get money pass your papa," stressing that, despite riding in a pickup, she is very wealthy.

Source: Legit.ng