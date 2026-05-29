Isaac Fayose has shared a video from the burial of his wife, who died a few days ago after a battle with cancer

The businessman had announced the sad news of his wife’s cancer battle and demise a few days earlier

Many were moved to tears after hearing the conversation he had with his son as they laid his wife to rest

Isaac Fayose has shared a video from the burial ceremony of his wife of many years abroad.

A few days ago, the businessman announced the sad news that his wife had died after battling cancer.

Reactions as Isaac Fayose breaks down as he buries wife who dies of cancer. Photo credit@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on his Instagram page, he was seen with their son, telling him that it was now the two of them left after his wife’s demise.

He broke down in tears while crying, as his son, who was also emotional, tried to hide his face from the camera.

Isaac Fayose shares more about late wife

Fans console Isaac Fayose as he breaks down at the burial of his wife. Photo credit@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

In the video collage, Fayose’s son joined the pallbearers to carry his mother’s coffin to the car that would take her to her final resting place.

The teenager also joined others in carrying his mother’s remains to her grave during the solemn ceremony that moved many attendees to tears.

In the caption of his post, he wished his beloved wife good night.

Fans react to Isaac Fayose’s video

Many people were moved to tears after reacting to the video. They sent their condolences to the businessman and wished him and his son strength.

Many were especially emotional over what he told the teenager before the funeral ceremony.

Some others commented on the bond between the father and son and wondered how the boy would cope now that his mother was gone.

They prayed that the teenager would find comfort in the beautiful memories he shared with his mother while she was alive.

Others also prayed for Isaac Fayose to find the strength to carry on after losing his beloved wife.

In his words:

“Just the two of us left now. Good night to you, till we see again.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Isaac Fayose's video

Legit.ng compiled reaction of fans as seen below:

@ emmanuella9751 shared:

"May God console you both ijn."

@temitayo_ogundipe stated:

"Sorry for your loss. The Lord will rest her soul."

@ysfhouseofjoy said:

"Jesus!!! I don’t even know what to say. Take heart, the Lord is your strength. Condolences to you and your family."

@kbaba_102 wrote:

"Sorry about the loss …the boy will be great. God will strengthen you to carry on."

@taiyejaiyeola reacted:

"May God continue to rest her soul, take heart, bros."

Isaac Fayose supports Alex Otti.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose shared his take on the politics in Abia state, especially following Doris Ogala’s video.

He warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return, as he took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support.

Source: Legit.ng