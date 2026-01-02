Tiwa Savage's fiery response to a follower who criticised her for riding in a pickup truck has gone viral online

The follower, while reacting to a viral video of the singer at the back of a pickup truck, stated that she had downgraded herself

Not ready to let the comment slide, the Afrobeats queen fired back with a response that has ignited reactions online

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has left people talking online with her sharp comeback to a fan criticising her for riding in an open truck at a public event.

The drama started after a viral video showing Tiwa, dressed in elegant black attire, opting for the truck to wave to crowds during a festive parade, emerged on social media.

Reacting, a fan identified as marcussmith04, who appeared not to be happy with seeing her seated at the back of a truck, wrote, "Omo Tiwa downgrading herself."

Clapping back, the mother of one said, "I get money pass your papa," underscoring her wealth and dismissal of the judgment.

"marcussmith04 Mumu said downgrade... I went from a pickup truck to a Gulfstream. Una no get respect for your elders. I get money pass your papa," she wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a video of Tiwa Savage’s prayer session surfaced online amid the new year celebration.

The mother of one expressed gratitude to God, revealing that she has kept her eyes on Jesus Christ and on God, against all odds.

Screenshot of Tiwa Savage's fiery response to the follower who criticised her is below:

The viral video of Tiwa Savage at the back of a pickup truck is below:

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's response to fan

The singer's clapback at the follower sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens praising her confidence. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

adesope_shopsydoo said:

"Imaging saying she downgraded ? Someone that is busy touring the world , living her dreams and taking care of her family and friends … some people on social media just say whatever."

ayo_of_london reacted:

"Nice one she don too mute 4 long time."

onyeoma_david_2 said:

"See as his innocent father take collect sub Cox of his mumuness."

dredc001 commented:

"Papa sitdown jejeli for village minding his business and bullet still go meet am.."

shakar_el said:

"She get money pass your papa !!! Message sent !!"

longlivezion_ commented:

"If I be that guy senior brother. I Swer I'll not accept him as blood brother again for letting Tiwa insult our papa."

christianogbodo_ wrote:

"This one papa just colllect stray bullet because him pikin no gree get sense."

classyajibade commented:

"Awón Ómó ale wey dey no train well and with money. Oloriburuku open mouth dey tell Billionaire how to live her life. Who raised these kids."

Tiwa Savage breaks down in tears

Legit.ng also reported that the Afrobeats queen made waves online after her dramatic display at a concert she headlined.

A viral video captured her shedding uncontrollable tears while on stage, creating a tense but heartfelt atmosphere.

Videos from the event circulated widely across social media, with many praising her authenticity and emotional connection to the song.

