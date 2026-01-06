Reality star Phyna is ready to move past the moment Davido claimed he had no idea who she was

During a recent live session, the reality star revealed she is willing to tender a public apology to the singer

Before the reconciliation is finalized, Phyna is demanding clarity on the infamous "liked post" that started the entire beef

Reality TV star Phyna has revealed she is ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate made the disclosure during a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity have changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Phyna says she is ready to move past her fallout with Davido. Photos: Phyna, Davido.

Source: Instagram

The controversy dates back to October 2023, when Davido liked a social media post that described Phyna’s fans as “useless.”

The move did not go unnoticed, and it quickly drew the attention of the reality star.

At the time, Phyna publicly questioned Davido’s intentions, asking why a global music star would endorse a post that appeared to insult her supporters. What followed was a tense exchange online.

Davido later responded by claiming he did not even know who Phyna was, a statement that many interpreted as dismissive and provocative.

The comment further deepened the rift and kept the issue alive in entertainment circles.

Speaking during her Twitch livestream, the reality star struck a calmer tone. She disclosed that she is willing to apologise to Davido, but only after hearing his side of the story directly.

She stated:

“If I have the opportunity to stream with Davido, I will take it. Yea he senior me, he choke pass me normal. I’m going to tender apology to him, but before rendering the apology, we need to understand where that our quarrel really dey come from.”

Phyna explained that she wants Davido to clarify whether liking the controversial post was a mistake and to explain his perspective on the issue.

She added:

“Like baba Ibeji needs to really tell me that na by mistake him take like that comment wey cause problem. Then he will now explain his side of the issue.”

She also referenced Davido’s earlier statement about not knowing her, suggesting it may have been misunderstood.

“You see that ‘I don’t know you’ wey baba Ibeji talk, e fit be like say na we take am the wrong way,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Josephdamilarek noted:

"Life is like a piano, White keys are happy moments and Black keys are sad moments. But remember both keys are played together to give Sweet music in life..."

@Akintomide25927 shared:

"You never ready blow. You dey give ur helper terms and conditions"

@lomosoph12 commented:

"Phyna no dey use style beg Davido,come direct but then again baba Beji no go come near you"

@Deraz27858113 shared:

"Una really don see Davido finish so him go leave work con dey discuss all this rubbish with you make i laugh first"

Phyna demands clarity before reconciling with Davido. Photo: @unusualphyna/IG.

Source: Instagram

Why Phyna dragged Isreal DMW

Legit.ng also reported that Phyna called out Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, in a viral social media post. In the recording, the former housemate accused Isreal of being a "mumu" due to the way he has been treating his ex-wife.

She alleged that Isreal has been targeting Shelia, his ex-wife, in an attempt to bring her down.

According to Phyna, Davido’s logistics manager allegedly contacts anyone Shelia works with to discredit her.

Source: Legit.ng