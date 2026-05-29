PDP set to ratify Goodluck Jonathan as presidential candidate for 2027 elections

Special national convention scheduled for May 30, 2026, in Abuja to confirm Jonathan's nomination

Political analysts predict a competitive race as major figures prepare for the 2027 electoral contests

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to formally ratify former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that this will be setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Jonathan to Battle Tinubu, Obi, Atiku in 2027 as PDP Moves To Make Big Announcement

Source: Twitter

The party disclosed that a special national convention will hold to formalise Jonathan’s nomination as its presidential candidate, ahead of what is expected to be a tightly contested 2027 election cycle.

PDP to hold special national convention in Abuja

According to an official notice released by the party, the ratification exercise will take place on Saturday, 30 May 2026, at the ‘A’ Class Event Centre, Kassim Ibrahim Way, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00am and will bring together party leaders, delegates and stakeholders from across the country.

The invitation was signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, and the National Organising Secretary, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan.

Jonathan’s nomination set for formal approval

The PDP stated that the convention is aimed at formally confirming Jonathan as its presidential candidate following internal party consultations and consensus-building efforts.

The development is expected to reshape Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly as opposition and ruling party figures prepare for major electoral contests.

Political landscape tightens ahead of 2027

With Jonathan’s expected emergence, political analysts say the race is becoming increasingly competitive, with major figures already positioning themselves across party lines.

The anticipated contest is expected to draw significant national attention as campaigns gradually intensify.

The PDP leadership expressed confidence in the smooth conduct of the convention, urging members to remain committed to party unity and internal democratic processes.

2027: Court confirms GEJ eligibility

PReviously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the Federal High Court judgement affirming that former President Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to contest the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP described the ruling as consistent with both the law and democratic principles.

Source: Legit.ng