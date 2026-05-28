Raheem Okoya, son of billionaire businessman Razaq Okoya, has become a talking point online following Eid al-Adha prayers at the family’s Lagos residence

Social media users focused on his prayer posture and another detail seen in the background of the gathering

As conversations continue online, neither Raheem Okoya nor the Okoya family has publicly addressed the criticism

Raheem Okoya, one of the sons of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, has become the centre of online backlash after participating in congregational Eid al-Adha prayers at the family’s Oluwanisola residence in Lagos.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Raheem recently reopened a bowling centre in Lagos,

What appeared to be a family gathering for the Muslim celebration quickly found its way online.

Raheem Okoya is one of the sons of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya. Photos: Raheem Okoya.

Source: Instagram

But instead of focusing only on the festive atmosphere and prayers, many social media users zoomed in on a particular moment involving Raheem.

According to reactions online, critics focused on Raheem Okoya’s posture during prostration.

Some commenters questioned whether the posture was proper during the congregational Eid prayer.

Raheem speaks on source of his wealth

Meanwhile, Raheem recently opened up about the source of his wealth.

The music star granted an interview with BBC Yoruba, where he spoke about money and his father.

According to him, he earns his own income and is on a salary. He explained that people support and invest in his music.

The 22-year-old also said he is an executive at Eleganza, his father’s business empire, but many believe he is too young to hold such a position. He noted that the role comes with heavy responsibility.

Watch the video here:

Netizens criticise Raheem Okoya over his praying posture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Idriiser condemned:

"This is totally unacceptable and his sallah is not complete. He is not praying to God but praying to himself. Which ever wealth or influence he has Allah can take it away within the blink of an eye. he should humble himself, Dangote, BUA and other big names bow down to Allah, he is nothing in front of Allah."

@SemijejeofLagos shared:

"Nah prayers them this ones go for or they went to do Ganusi (àténù)? How will they display packs of noodles in front of people who came to observe Eid prayer, all in the name of what? Poverty Issa bad…we’re finished in this country!"

@NuhuSada0 shared:

"Sallah is a sacred act of worship, not a moment for mockery or unnecessary showmanship. Celebration is allowed in Islam, but respect for the values and spirit of Eid should always come first. May Allah guide us all to honor this blessed occasion with humility, gratitude, and good character."

@abisola_neneh wrote:

"Lol. You just know he hasn’t been observing solat, or he has never observed one. He’s a Muslim because his daddy is a Muslim. He doesn’t know what’s right or wrong"

Wahab Okoya shows off

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wahab Okoya, son of Razaq Okoya, the billionaire owner of Eleganza Group, showed off the items in his mother's wardrobe.

Wahab is the son of Shade Okoya, the wife of the billionaire industrialist, and her wardrobe did not disappoint.

The wardrobe looks like a fashion store, with numerous handbags, shoes, jewellery and other expensive things.

Source: Legit.ng