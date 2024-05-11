Davido has invited his personal barber to Dubai for a hair cut, and it seemed the guy used more than one day with the singer

The guy known as Snow Boi on TikTok shared a video where he was cutting the singer's hair, and he also wrote the number of days he had used with him

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post as they hailed Davido for being generous with people around him

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has changed the life of his personal barber after flying him to Dubai to cut his hair.

The 'Timeless' crooner, who had an altercation with another barber, invited the man to the United Arabs Emirate for the service.

The elated hair stylist known as Snow Boi was so happy with the kind gesture that he posted video of him working on the singer's hair.

Davido flies barber to Dubai for hair cut. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

Barber shares countdown with Davido

In the video, Snow Boi was seen shaping the Aye's crooner's hair in the front. He wrote the day four with 001.

The barber also hailed the Grammy nominee in his post. He wrote, “realest 001” as he also shared his location to show that he was indeed in Dubai.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Davido's barber. Here are some of the comments below:

@i 2:

"See him bar hair."

@karennoga50:

"Bar? Your mama no go school."

@T CASH:

"He don open shop for you?"

@biba22:

"I no wan comment, my comment no get joy. FC for life."

@Mary Susan:

"Davido no just get sense."

@Oyedokun Olabisi Rashidat:

"Thank you barbar."

@Sylvester (SLY):

"Do dred for am. The shape just dey enter inside wetin be this."

@Skipzy:

"This guy No sabi barb ajeh maybe he lost confidence because he’s barbing a star."

@Ninalowo Ishola:

"So nah Same clipper wey I do use Nah it ObO they use too."

@joyodinaka363:

"I too love David i swear."

Davido performs in Dubai

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had performed in Dubai in June. His display of talent and skills sent his fans into a frenzy.

He ditched his new songs and performed his oldies at the Afroworld festival.

Davido was so excited and lively at the event that concertgoers also sang along word for word.

Source: Legit.ng